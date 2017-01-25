Here's What $20 Million Stashed in a Mattress Looks Like

The scheme asked backers to lure friends and family into investing, while using their money to pay back early investors, according to a Boston Globe report. They note that co-founder Carlos Wanzeler has been a fugitive in Brazil since he fled the U.S. in 2014. (That's pretty close to when Michael Scott tried to get his co-workers to invest in calling cards. Just saying.)

The complaint states the company's millions were hidden and Wanzeler was getting help to transfer to funds to Brazil by laundering the money. Rocha was allegedly in possession of those millions and attempting to launder the money from his Massachusetts apartment, where he put all the money in his mattress like a mob lackey from a 1940s film.