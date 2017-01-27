This 2000-Degree Cleaver Smashing a Lighter Is Intense and Beautiful

Hot knives and explosions are all the rage on the corner of YouTube run by the minds and viewing habits of testosterone-laden young men. But Warped Perception does a nice job taking it to the next level.

They not only provide beautiful HD footage, they care a bit about the science of the video and provide a heating chart to help assuage your fears of being tricked by the internet's claims of 2000-degree knives, 3000-degree egg cutters, and 6000-degree harmonicas. (Maybe just that first one.)

The maniacs behind Warped Perception use a blow torch to warm up a cleaver to Nelly levels of heat. Then they bring it down on a lighter. The results are destructive and beautiful. (See how it dents the cleaver?!)