New Bad Lip Reading Turns Second Debate Into a Bizarre Poetry Slam

While the 2016 presidential election might be causing some serious headaches, voters everywhere can be collectively thankful for one thing: Bad Lip Reading continues to make a mockery of each debate.

They turned the first debate into an absurd game show, which might be the best Bad Lip Reading to date. This new one turns debate responses from Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump into weird poems, moderated by slam-master Anderson Cooper. The poems are thrown between some question and answer sessions with the audience. And yes, there is an appearance from debate all-star Ken Bone.

Here's a taste of one of the poems. This one is by Clinton and it's called "Because Zombies."