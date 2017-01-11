News

New Bad Lip Reading Turns Second Debate Into a Bizarre Poetry Slam

While the 2016 presidential election might be causing some serious headaches, voters everywhere can be collectively thankful for one thing: Bad Lip Reading continues to make a mockery of each debate.

They turned the first debate into an absurd game show, which might be the best Bad Lip Reading to date. This new one turns debate responses from Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump into weird poems, moderated by slam-master Anderson Cooper. The poems are thrown between some question and answer sessions with the audience. And yes, there is an appearance from debate all-star Ken Bone.

Here's a taste of one of the poems. This one is by Clinton and it's called "Because Zombies."

we stay too fast 
for the wicked cadavers 
the ones who are dead and yet live 
Look! There's a face of a skeleton 
in the sand where a person once died 
just because zombies

The poems are weird when written out and feel even weirder when seen coming out of the mouth of the candidates. Though, the strangest part may be that some of the poems could genuinely be bad poetry in a notebook somewhere. Watch the video above, then go check out other election-themed editions here, here, here, and here.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

