The Best Reactions From Wednesday's Presidential Debate

Break out the confetti and cue the balloon drop. You've survived the final debate of the 2016 presidential election. Wednesday's debate was the last of three verbal tussles between presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.
The debate was every bit as contentious as the last two but seriously lacked in the Ken Bone department.
Here's a look at some of the internet's funniest reactions to Wednesday's debate at the University of Nevada Las Vegas.
Ok. Here we go.
Things started calm and there was briefly hope that this would be a civil discussion of policy and ideas. But that was obviously never going to be how this went down.
Basically.
Then the internet went bonkers when Trump said "bad hombres."
Julia Louis-Dreyfus had to chime in after Clinton said Trump claimed the Emmys were rigged becauseThe Apprentice never won an Emmy, despite getting a few nominations. Louis-Dreyfus probably just thinks they aren't rigged because she keeps winning statues. Or maybe she's the one rigging it. Gasp.
Turns out President Obama isn't the only one who watches Game of Thrones.
That's it. You've reached the end of the tweets and the end of the debates. Only 19 more days until Election Day. Don't forget to get out and vote on Nov. 8.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.