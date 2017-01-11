News

The Best Reactions From Monday's Presidential Debate

2016 presidential election Debate Reactions
ALEX WONG, GETTY IMAGES/OREN AKS, THRILLIST/TED ALEXANDRO, TWITTer

Congratulations. If you're reading this, you've survived the first debate of the 2016 presidential election. It was a contentious debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump that was occasionally moderated by NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt. 

The debate was dominated by interruptions, Jim Halpert-style deadpans into the camera and so much sniffling. Here are some of the internet's best reactions to the presidential sparring as it happened in real time. 

The Lawrence, Kansas Police Department understood the potential for things to get weird at the debate before things even started. 

And, naturally, Holt did not come out of the night unscathed. He set himself up for some jokes early in the debate when he disappeared for a long time and led people to wonder if he was even still in the building. Thankfully, he returned before Twitter sent out a search party.

As one tweeter reminded everyone, don't worry there are only 42 more days to go. 

If watching the debate live somehow wasn't enough for you and you need to know when the next presidential debate is, Thrillist has you covered, along with some insightful analysis.

And don't forget to register to vote

