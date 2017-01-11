A Shocking Number of People Prefer Death By Meteorite to the Election

How tired are you of the 2016 presidential election? Tired enough you'd prefer the end of all humanity to either of the candidates? In a new survey from UMass Lowell and Odyssey reports that almost a quarter of millennials would prefer to perish in a massive meteorite strike than see Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump take up residence in the White House.

Do they genuinely want a massive meteorite to strike the Earth? Let's say no. But the fact that so many people responded to the survey this way says a lot about how people feel about the election. The poll asked millennials to pick their preference between a Hillary Clinton presidency, a Donald Trump presidency, a random lottery to choose the president from all citizens, Barack Obama giving himself a lifetime term as president, and a giant meteorite striking the Earth and "extinguishing all human life."