News

The Best Reactions to Tuesday's Vice Presidential Debate

By Published On 10/04/2016 By Published On 10/04/2016
Vice Presidential Debate Reactions
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

The dust has settled and you've lived through the first and only Vice Presidential Debate of the 2016 presidential election. Unless you were one of the time-traveling GOP website writers who had their debate reactions online before the debate started, you had to sit through it with the rest of the world and experience it in real time.

This means you had to watch every interruption and every fatherly eyebrow raise and head shake. Twitter was a hub for some of the best reactions, including passing around some older tweets to remind us who, exactly, the two candidates were.

Here's a look at some of the night's best reactions to the debate. It includes a little sympathy for the moderator Elaine Quijano, just like there was last time for NBC's Lester Holt.

And then people went nuts for what was unfortunately the debate's most memorable line. 

If you somehow haven't had enough debating, the next presidential debate is on Sunday. It will be another debate featuring the heavyweights, Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

And if you're still jonesing for more political jousting after that, maybe watching Alec Baldwin debate Kate McKinnon can get you through the four debate-less days before the next bout.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Just How Deep Are the Oceans?

related

READ MORE
This Map Shows Which Dogs Each State Googles More Than Everyone Else

related

READ MORE
This Starbucks' 'Baby Vomit' Drink Sounds Awful, But You Should Try It

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like