The Best Reactions to Tuesday's Vice Presidential Debate

The dust has settled and you've lived through the first and only Vice Presidential Debate of the 2016 presidential election. Unless you were one of the time-traveling GOP website writers who had their debate reactions online before the debate started, you had to sit through it with the rest of the world and experience it in real time.

This means you had to watch every interruption and every fatherly eyebrow raise and head shake. Twitter was a hub for some of the best reactions, including passing around some older tweets to remind us who, exactly, the two candidates were.