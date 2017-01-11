Watch Tonight's VP Debate With These Kittens and They'll Tell You Who Won

The first and only Vice Presidential Debate is scheduled for Tuesday night. As always, the policy discussions and exchange of ideas are hugely important, but any debate between vice presidential candidates tends to generate less enthusiasm than the main event. That's especially true in a campaign with some yuge personalities running for president and comparably milquetoast companions on the undercard.

But The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is going to spice things up with a live focus group. The sentence makes zero sense until the reveal that the focus group is comprised entirely of kittens."People don't know much about the VP candidates, but nobody knows less than these 10 kittens," their promo promises. Since so many promises are being thrown around, note that the statement has been fact-checked and it's entirely true.