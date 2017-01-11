'Flip-Flopping' Weiners Among Hilarious Complaints to FCC Over Olympic Coverage

There was not a complaint shortage coming from viewers of the 2016 Rio Olympics. Media critics and avid fans of single sports with abbreviated telecasts let their frustration be known. But there were complaints from the average TV viewer as well. The Verge looked for those complaints by filing a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the FCC. What they got back was amazing.
They note that complaints fell into three basic categories. The most serious of which being legitimate issues with NBC's closed captioning. The other two categories were more subjective. They were complaints about the lewd nature of the Olympics and frustration over the way that TV broadcasts work in general.
Their report has much more, but here are a couple of the more colorful selections:
"NBC's coverage of the Olympic opening ceremony displayed numerous examples of people's buttocks for the viewing pleasure on my children 9 and 5. This seems highly inappropriate for a recorded program meant to be watched by a general audience."
"NBC is holding online Olympic videos hostage and not making them available to people who cannot afford cable/satellite/telephone company entertainment contracts. This should be against the law. It is un-American and smacks of fascism with the elites withholding information from the rest of US."
"In today's world and what's considered entertainment it's very tough to enjoy wholesome programing as a family, from the heavily rotated sexual content on every program to overplayed ED commercials it's tough to enjoy a program as a family without being uncomfortable. I thought the Olympic try outs last night would provide us the opportunity as a family to enjoy something together. The track and field events are nothing short of minor pornography and should be rated R to NC17 clothing that is to tight exposing male genitals is NOT what I had in mind when sitting with my family last night. Something needs to be done. Less Camera time and Slow Motion Of These Runners flip Flopping their way accross [sic] the finish line. These athletes should be required to wear an ahleletic [sic] supporter or precautions should be put in place by the broadcasting network to create a more comfortable family friendly program"
As they say, one man's spaghetti and meatballs is another man's attack on family values.
h/t The Verge