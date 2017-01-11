'Flip-Flopping' Weiners Among Hilarious Complaints to FCC Over Olympic Coverage

There was not a complaint shortage coming from viewers of the 2016 Rio Olympics. Media critics and avid fans of single sports with abbreviated telecasts let their frustration be known. But there were complaints from the average TV viewer as well. The Verge looked for those complaints by filing a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with the FCC. What they got back was amazing.

They note that complaints fell into three basic categories. The most serious of which being legitimate issues with NBC's closed captioning. The other two categories were more subjective. They were complaints about the lewd nature of the Olympics and frustration over the way that TV broadcasts work in general.