This Year's Puppy Bowl Contestants Are Goddamn Adorable

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

For people who aren't fans of football and aren't entertained by the onslaught of high-budget commercials during the Super Bowl, there aren't many options on TV Super Bowl Sunday. Few channels want to put great programming up against one of the year's most watched live television events. 

But like money in the banana stand, the Puppy Bowl is always there for you to fall back on. Now in its 13th year, the Puppy Bowl pits two teams of adorable, adoptable puppies against each other in an event that's barely an event and has basically nothing to do with football. It's just live televised puppies running around in circles, warming your heart until you give some serious consideration to adopting a dog.

While there's still a couple weeks before the Super Bowl, Animal Planet wants to whet your appetite with a look at the Puppy Bowl's starting lineup. Here's a look at some of the compupiters.

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Wilma
Rescue: New Life Animal Rescue in New Jersey

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Slippers
Rescue: Help Save Pets in Illinois

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Nyquist
Rescue: Bonnie's Animal Rescue Kingdom in New Jersey

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Precious
Rescue: ASPCA NY in New York

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Nikita
Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Stormy
Rescue: Big Fluffy Dog Rescue in Tennessee

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Woody
Rescue: BarkTown Rescue in Kentucky

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Sully
Rescue: Humane Society Nashua in New Hampshire

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Smooshie
Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Archimedes
Rescue: Green Dogs Unleashed in Virginia

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Puddles
Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Lucky
Rescue: Operation Education Rescue in Tennessee

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Foster
Rescue: One Tail at a Time in Illinois

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Daisy
Rescue: Last Hope K9 in Massachusetts 

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Beebop
Rescue: Stray Rescue in Missouri

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Blitz
Rescue: Miami-Dade County Animal Services in Florida

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Alexander Hamilpup
Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Parfait
Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Panda
Rescue: The Sado Project in Puerto Rico

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Oliver
Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

Puppy Bowl Puppies
Discovery Communications Inc Animal Planet/Keith Barraclough

Name: Rory
Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida

Animal Planet's puppy-palooza starts at 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 5 with the Puppy Bowl Pre-Game Show. The main event starts at 3 p.m. ET and will run on repeat for 10 hours just to make sure you don't miss any of that sweet puppy action. 

All told, 78 adoptable puppies will play, taken from 34 different animal shelters around the United States. As usual, there will be a "Kitty Half-Time Show" as well, because every needs a break from the ruff stuff.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

