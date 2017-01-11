This Year's Puppy Bowl Contestants Are Goddamn Adorable

For people who aren't fans of football and aren't entertained by the onslaught of high-budget commercials during the Super Bowl, there aren't many options on TV Super Bowl Sunday. Few channels want to put great programming up against one of the year's most watched live television events.
But like money in the banana stand, the Puppy Bowl is always there for you to fall back on. Now in its 13th year, the Puppy Bowl pits two teams of adorable, adoptable puppies against each other in an event that's barely an event and has basically nothing to do with football. It's just live televised puppies running around in circles, warming your heart until you give some serious consideration to adopting a dog.
While there's still a couple weeks before the Super Bowl, Animal Planet wants to whet your appetite with a look at the Puppy Bowl's starting lineup. Here's a look at some of the compupiters.
Name: Wilma
Rescue: New Life Animal Rescue in New Jersey
Name: Slippers
Rescue: Help Save Pets in Illinois
Name: Nyquist
Rescue: Bonnie's Animal Rescue Kingdom in New Jersey
Name: Precious
Rescue: ASPCA NY in New York
Name: Nikita
Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida
Name: Stormy
Rescue: Big Fluffy Dog Rescue in Tennessee
Name: Woody
Rescue: BarkTown Rescue in Kentucky
Name: Sully
Rescue: Humane Society Nashua in New Hampshire
Name: Smooshie
Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida
Name: Archimedes
Rescue: Green Dogs Unleashed in Virginia
Name: Puddles
Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida
Name: Lucky
Rescue: Operation Education Rescue in Tennessee
Name: Foster
Rescue: One Tail at a Time in Illinois
Name: Daisy
Rescue: Last Hope K9 in Massachusetts
Name: Beebop
Rescue: Stray Rescue in Missouri
Name: Blitz
Rescue: Miami-Dade County Animal Services in Florida
Name: Alexander Hamilpup
Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida
Name: Parfait
Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida
Name: Panda
Rescue: The Sado Project in Puerto Rico
Name: Oliver
Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida
Name: Rory
Rescue: Florida Little Dog Rescue in Florida
Animal Planet's puppy-palooza starts at 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 5 with the Puppy Bowl Pre-Game Show. The main event starts at 3 p.m. ET and will run on repeat for 10 hours just to make sure you don't miss any of that sweet puppy action.
All told, 78 adoptable puppies will play, taken from 34 different animal shelters around the United States. As usual, there will be a "Kitty Half-Time Show" as well, because every needs a break from the ruff stuff.
