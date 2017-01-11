This Year's Puppy Bowl Contestants Are Goddamn Adorable

For people who aren't fans of football and aren't entertained by the onslaught of high-budget commercials during the Super Bowl, there aren't many options on TV Super Bowl Sunday. Few channels want to put great programming up against one of the year's most watched live television events.

But like money in the banana stand, the Puppy Bowl is always there for you to fall back on. Now in its 13th year, the Puppy Bowl pits two teams of adorable, adoptable puppies against each other in an event that's barely an event and has basically nothing to do with football. It's just live televised puppies running around in circles, warming your heart until you give some serious consideration to adopting a dog.