These Are the Safest States To Live In America

Considering the state of the world at the moment, finding a safe place to call home has never felt like more of a challenge. That's not to say it's impossible, or that it's time to start taking cues from Doomsday Preppers or anything, but there's no question some of us have thought about where we might move to feel more at ease. Now, thanks to WalletHub's latest ranking of the safest states to live in in America, we have a better idea. Who's ready to U-Haul it to New England?
To determine the findings for 2017, WalletHub analyzed 37 different key indicators and grouped them into five categories: personal & residential safety, financial safety, road safety, workplace safety, and emergency preparedness. Using this method, they weighed stats on everything from murders and sex offenders per capita, to the number of firefighters and DUIs per capita, as well as how many major "climate disasters" have affected a given area.
Several of the states that landed in this year's top 10 safest held a similar distinction last year, but there are a few newcomers to the list, including Washington and Hawaii. Iowa and Virginia have both fallen out of top-10 status since last year, with Iowa dropping a whopping eight spots to number 18.
Here's how this year's top 25 stack up specifically:
25: Delaware
24: Idaho
23: Ohio
22: Pennsylvania
21: California
20: Wisconsin
19: Arizona
18: Iowa
17: North Carolina
16: Indiana
15: New Jersey
14: Maryland
13: New York
12: Oregon
11: Virginia
10: Hawaii
9: Utah
8: Rhode Island
7: Connecticut
6: Washington
5: New Hampshire
4: Minnesota
3: Massachusetts
2: Maine
1: Vermont
Besides ranking the overall safety of each state, WalletHub also ranked states based on individual sets of safety data. For instance, it found that Florida, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Delaware, and Massachusetts have the lowest rates of bullying, and Louisiana, New Jersey, Illinois, New York and Tennessee have the most number of law enforcement employees per capita. Alternately, if you don't want to die in a car wreck, you may want to steer clear of Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, or South Carolina, which boast the most auto fatalities (per one hundred vehicle miles traveled) in the US.
