Team USA Is Wearing High-Tech Jackets for the Olympic Opening Ceremony
Ralph Lauren designed the looks for Team USA.
Somehow, the 2022 Winter Olympics are already upon us. Hosted in Beijing this year, the Olympics will start on February 4. On January 20, Ralph Lauren unveiled the Opening Ceremony uniforms for Team USA, giving everyone a first look at what we will see when the big festivities kick off next month.
The coats are, obviously, a medley of red, white, and blue. According to Ralph Lauren, this year's anoraks feature Skyscrape Intelligent Insulation. The company describes it as "an innovative patented fabric that responds to changes in temperature without the use of battery-powered or 'wired' technology." When the temperature lowers, the material expands, offering the wearer more warmth.
To model the new outfits, Ralph Lauren sought out some of Team USA's top Winter athletes, like Aja Evans, Rico Roman, Hilary Knight, Maame Biney, Jason Brown, Jamie Anderson, Shaun White, Alysa Liu, and Ryan Cochran-Siegle.
Ralph Lauren also designed the closing ceremony uniforms and village wear for the athletes. If you are hoping to show your support for Team USA, you can purchase your own anoraks, sweaters, and tracksuits from the Ralph Lauren website.
A heads up though, these smartly designed uniforms cost a pretty penny. The anorak alone will run you $1,998.
Check out the full collection, learn more about the athletes in the campaign, and get your own Team USA sweater at the Ralph Lauren 2022 Olympics landing page.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a staff writer at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.