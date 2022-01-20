Team USA Is Wearing High-Tech Jackets for the Olympic Opening Ceremony

Somehow, the 2022 Winter Olympics are already upon us. Hosted in Beijing this year, the Olympics will start on February 4. On January 20, Ralph Lauren unveiled the Opening Ceremony uniforms for Team USA, giving everyone a first look at what we will see when the big festivities kick off next month.

The coats are, obviously, a medley of red, white, and blue. According to Ralph Lauren, this year's anoraks feature Skyscrape Intelligent Insulation. The company describes it as "an innovative patented fabric that responds to changes in temperature without the use of battery-powered or 'wired' technology." When the temperature lowers, the material expands, offering the wearer more warmth.