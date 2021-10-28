A 21-Year-Old Parmesan Cheese Wheel Is for Sale

Have you ever gone to an Italian restaurant, and the waiter comes over and politely asks you if you'd like some parmesan cheese on your dish? You'd likely say, "Yes, please." And then the waiter starts churning that wheel, and the cheese comes raining down, and the waiter locks eyes with you expecting you to say stop, but you don't say stop for about 15 seconds. You feel guilty about that, maybe. But also, there's nothing in the world better than freshly grated parmesan.

If this sounds like an experience you've had before, then you'll be interested to know that you can bid on one of the oldest edible wheels of parmesan in the world. Parmigiano Reggiano, one of the oldest and richest cheeses in the world, will be one of the items at an auction for an online charity event.

The auction will take place as part of the World Cheese Awards, a part of the International Cheese Festival held in Oviedo, Spain, between November 3 and 6. But you don't have to travel to Spain to have the opportunity to purchase this big, old wheel of perfect parmesan. Most aged Parmigiano Reggiano comes aged 24, 36, or 48 months. This 21-year-old wheel has been just marinating in its own flavors and aromas since April 2000.

Bidding can be made through a special website. The proceeds from the sale will be donated to two charities, one based in Uganda and one based in the Congo. The winner of the auction won't just get the cheese, either. A one-night stay in Reggio Emilia, Italy, with dinner and a trip to the Latteria di Tabiano dairy, where the cheese was made, is also included.

The minimum bid on the wheel is currently above $3,500, so if you really want the wheel, you'll need to budget accordingly.