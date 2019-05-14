Attempting to Name All the Presidential Candidates Is Now a Ridiculous Meme

In case you haven't noticed, we have somehow been in the midst of the 2020 presidential election season for a long time now. Just last night South Bend mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg appeared on The Tonight Show to slow jam the news. The election is very much underway, whether you want it to be or not.
What's a little different this time, at least for Democrats, is that pretty much everyone with a pulse is running. Okay. That's hyperbolic, but there are currently 22 candidates. On May 14, Twitter user @MorganJerkins challenged their followers to name all 22 of those Democrats. She was "very serious," but the replies were not.
The query quickly turned into a meme that spread across Twitter like the urge to run for president inside the Democratic party.
Here are some of the best responses, in the form of lists of Starks, Avengers, and Lou Bega lyrics.
It's kind of the perfect set-up for a meme, but Jerkins swears the inquire was sincere.
It's a genuine challenge, but kudos to anyone who was able to get their snarky response in under the Twitter character count limit. Especially the person who listed every movie in the MCU. You're the real hero.
