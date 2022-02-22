You Can Book a Room at the Atlantis Paradise Island for 22% Off

Today's very special Palindrome is being celebrated by just about everyone, including brands. Taco John's has a taco deal, JetBlue has a flight deal, and Red Lobster is giving away thousands of dollars. Not to be left out, hotels are getting in on the Twosday action as well. Atlantis Paradise Island is offering 22% off on bookings on February 22 and 23, in honor of 2/22/22.

The resort, which you may recognize from the iconic film Holiday in the Sun, will have rooms starting at $222 a night for the sale. The deal will be valid for travel between February 22, 2022, and December 22, 2022.

That means if you are feeling particularly adventurous on this Twosday, you could book the room right now and be sleeping in the Bahamas by tonight. The offer is valid at The Coral, The Royal, The Cove, and The Reef, which are four different experiences within the resort.

To get the 22% discount, you have to book a minimum of two nights. Just like with flight deals, you'll still have to pay the associated taxes and fees. The discount won’t apply to blackout dates and are subject to availability. To see all of the terms and conditions and to make your booking, head to Atlantis' website.