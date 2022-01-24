Seeing This 262-Foot Superyacht Squeeze Under a Bridge Will Bring Sweat to Your Brow

Earlier this month, on January 12, a 262-foot superyacht squeezed under a bridge with just a few inches to spare. A later stage of the journey even got a bit hairy.

The almost five-day excursion also drew a bit of a crowd. Onlookers watched as the superyacht was pulled and pushed by expert tugboats through narrow waterways and under at least six bridges.

Dutch yacht company, Heesen, embarked on a nerve-wracking journey to transport its enormous ship from a shipyard in the southern Netherlands town of Oss to the North Sea port of Harlingen. As the gigantic vessel known as My Galactica passed a series of tight canals and seemingly low bridges, photographers captured its nail-biting journey.

At one point the expedition had to be paused. According to CNN, water levels were too high for the enormous boat to pass under a bridge along the River Maas at first. Eventually, water levels dropped, allowing the yacht to make it. Barely.

A representative from Heesen told Thrillist that the company spent almost four months planning and preparing the tricky voyage and that it took tons of safety precautions so that it could get pulled off without a hitch.

"Many permits and certificates were required. In addition to Galactica's crew, two Heesen project coordinators, our entire naval architecture department, a captain and crew for every pull or tugboat, and a project leader and traffic controller were crucial for it all to work," the representative said.

Crew members even measured each bridge along the way themselves to ensure the boat's safe passage. And timing was so important that the crew had to wait for a "calm day with no wind."

Thankfully, with over 40 years of experience, the Heesen crew managed to safely transport the superyacht.