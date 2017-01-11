Hurry, $299 RT Flights to Iceland from LA and SF Are on Sale Right Now

Iceland's one of those places -- right behind Italy and France -- that tickle just about anybody's wanderlust. For people on the West Coast, though, that can cost plenty. Except for right now, because WOW air is selling $299 round-trip flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco.

As with any flight deal, there are caveats: The cheap flights start Jan. 12 and last through April 5. But check out this sample itinerary from LA to Reykjavik.