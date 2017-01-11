News

Hurry, $299 RT Flights to Iceland from LA and SF Are on Sale Right Now

By Published On 10/20/2016 By Published On 10/20/2016
$299 Iceland Flight from LA and SF
Shutterstock

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Stuff You'll Like

related

Every Episode of 'Rick and Morty,' Ranked

related

How to Watch the 2017 Golden Globes, and Everything Else You Need to Know

related

This Reporter Can't Stop Laughing About an Emu Named George

Iceland's one of those places -- right behind Italy and France -- that tickle just about anybody's wanderlust. For people on the West Coast, though, that can cost plenty. Except for right now, because WOW air is selling $299 round-trip flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco.

As with any flight deal, there are caveats: The cheap flights start Jan. 12 and last through April 5. But check out this sample itinerary from LA to Reykjavik.

Google Flights

Or this one from San Francisco.

Google Flights

All the dirt-cheap flights leave LA on Tuesdays, returning on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The $99 outbounds from SF start on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays through early February, then skip to Fridays only through early April. 

Return flights are on all weekdays, depending on which month you fly -- you'll have to check for availability. But also consider that once you're in Iceland, you'll be able to either book a stopover or another cheap flight to elsewhere in continental Europe -- often for less than $100 at this time of year.

WOW air

OK, just stop reading and go to the WOW air site and check it out for yourself. But you'll never find cheaper flights from the West Coast to Europe than this -- what the hell are you waiting for?

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Ryan Craggs is Thrillist's Senior News Editor. He's never been to Iceland, but it's pretty high up on the bucket list right now. Follow him @ryanrcraggs.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Bill Murray Absolutely Lost His Sh*t When The Cubs Won The World Series

related

READ MORE
JetBlue's New Flash Sale Has $39 Tickets Right Now

related

READ MORE
Starbucks' New Holiday Frappuccino Is Here for Only 4 Days

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like