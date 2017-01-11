This $30,000 Ugly Christmas Sweater Will Definitely Make You Stand out at Holiday Parties

Maybe as a society, we’ve reached peak frivolity. There are apps you can buy for an exorbitant price, that serve just as a reminder of your expendable income. Ancillary smart phone devices cost thousands of dollars on eBay, because the online marketplace is often wont to cruelty.

But this is a whole new level of grandiosity and screw-you lavishness, and it comes in the form of a $30,000 holiday sweater. Made by Tipsy Elves, the garment is composed of 24,274 crystals made by Austrian diamond manufacturer Swarovksi, so you know it’s flush with all sorts of Kardashian-level bling. The design -- Santa riding a unicorn, probably with a case of diamonds and Cristal inside his satchel -- is admittedly pretty sweet, but you’d probably see a unicorn in the wild before mustering the $30,000 necessary to wear it at the Christmas office mixer.