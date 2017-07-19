This Dude Built a 317,000-Gallon Pool in His Backyard

If you're going to have a backyard pool, it might as well be the best damn backyard pool in the province. That appears to be the attitude of Jerry and Marina Leussink of Sundre in Alberta, Canada. They have built a 317,00-galloon pool, which, at that size, is definitely more of a pond.
The Leussink pool has been around since 2013, but it only recently went viral after the family posted photos of their secret retreat on Facebook.
The glorious summer retreat is 90-by-70-feet and has a depth of 14 feet in the deep end. It also has a shallow end for the wee ones. The Leussinks built the pool as a family project in 2013. Since then, they have slowly made the place into something of a family resort. In the years since they built the pool, they've added a pool lining, patio, deck, volleyball court, sand box, and a nice array of pool toys.
Naturally, since this is Canada, Jerry told The Prairie Farm Report in the video above that the pool "can be used for some skating in the winter." He probably has a maple syrup fountain hidden somewhere nearby as well.
It's a major project -- the family estimates it cost about $15,000 in total, and they presumably received free help from family -- but it's pretty incredible. Jerry and Marina have to be awfully popular with their friends.
