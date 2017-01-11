This 360-Degree Video Lets You Experience Traveling into Space

Blue Origin, a company owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, is trying to make space travel easy for the common millionaire, offering quick trips into suborbital space for a hefty fee. But face it, you still have little to no chance of ever venturing into space -- something very few non astronauts have achieved -- which is why Seeker VR made the video below.

The virtual reality company sent a camera racing toward the stratosphere, and filmed the gradual climb. The company claims that no 360 degree video of suborbital space has ever been distributed in a VR format. In documenting the ascent 90,000 feet above the earth, we get a visceral sense of where atmosphere meets space.