3D Doritos Are Back from the '90s and Better Than Ever

We won't pretend like losing your favorite snack to a sudden discontinuation isn't brutal. It is. But it seems as if our favorite lost products always find their way back on store shelves—albeit, often years or decades later. As if their triumphant return wasn't enough, many brands are now elevating those old classics. Case in point: Doritos 3D Crunch.

ICYMI, 3D Doritos were all the rage upon their release back in the '90s, and though they exited store shelves for years—breaking our collective hearts in the process—these suckers are back and better than ever. The new chips sport the same three dimensional-shape you devoured during childhood, but in two new flavors: Chili Cheese Nacho and Spicy Ranch.

"Doritos 3D Crunch is one of our most anticipated product launches ever. What's exciting is that we didn't just bring back the original—we've evolved it to reflect the snacking trends of a new generation," SVP and CMO of Frito-Lay Rachel Ferdinando said in a press release. "We're thrilled to introduce a new version at a time when we all could use a small moment of joy."