3D Doritos Has a Cheesy New Flavor to Celebrate the New 'Stranger Things' Season

Doritos really keeps the flavor innovations coming, from the brand's Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch flavor that hit grocery aisle shelves in December to the Flamin' Hot Queso Dinamitas the brand dropped last summer. Now, Doritos is reviving its fan-favorite 3D Crunch chip in a whole new flavor.

The new flavor, Doritos 3D Crunch Three Cheese, is joining a stacked roster of crunchy corn snacks that originally hit shelves in the '90s. The three-dimensional-shaped Doritos reappeared on shelves in 2020 with two new flavors. Now, in 2022, the brand is bringing the 3D chip back and making it better than ever by adding the cheesiest variety featuring cheddar, Monterey Jack, and parmesan flavors.

To make the Doritos 3D Crunch Three Cheese release a little more exciting, Doritos is partnering with hit Netflix show Stranger Things ahead of its season four release. Fans will be able to get limited edition Stranger Things-themed bags in the new Three Cheese flavor along with Doritos 3D Crunch Spicy Ranch, Doritos 3D Crunch Chili Cheese Nacho, Doritos Nacho Cheese, Doritos Cool Ranch, Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili, and Doritos Spicy Nacho flavors and varieties.

But Doritos isn't done just yet! As part of the Stranger Things promotion, there will be a Live From The Upside Down virtual concert on June 23, 2022. The show's lineup will feature '80s headliners including The Go-Go's, Corey Hart, Soft Cell, and the not-so-'80s Charli XCX. Fans can reserve free tickets by following the instructions on the limited-edition Stranger Things Doritos bags or by visiting the website. Doritos 3D Crunch Three Cheese are available at retailers nationwide now for a limited time.