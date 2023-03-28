This Is What the World's First 3D-Printed Hotel Will Look Like

Marfa, Texas is about to become much more futuristic.

In a partnership with ICON, a startup that already has a contract with NASA to build the first accommodations and dwellings on Mars and the moon, and with architecture firm BIG-Bjarke Ingels Group, hotelier Liz Lambert just announced a new project to rebuild glamping site El Cosmico with 3D-printing technology.

Currently, El Cosmico is a 21-acre site, and it will be reimagined to include large-scale 3D-printed "Sunday Homes" and structures including domes, arches, vaults, and parabolic forms.

"In collaborating with the revolutionary thinkers at BIG and ICON, not only do I get to fulfill this dream, but we get to do it using this incredible 3D printing technology that marries the oldest principles of raw earth-based building with a futuristic technology that works more quickly, sustainably and efficiently than modern construction," Lambert said in a statement. "What's more, the innovation and beauty of the types of structures we can build extends far beyond the box."

The new hotel will merge the desert landscape of Marfa with the cutting-edge technology and visionary projects of cosmic organizations. Featuring modern and organic curves and domes, the space will be focused on elevating El Cosmico to a more design-centric and sustainable location.

Equipped with the BIG-designed two-, three-, and four-bedroom homes, which will boast breathtaking views of the Davis Mountains, El Cosmico is now set to open in 2024. Reservations for the new 3D-printed design marvel will open up in summer 2023.

For updates on when the reservations open and to reserve your spot at El Cosmico once they do, you can sign up on the hotel's website.

Take a look at some renderings of the newly reimagined El Cosmico below: