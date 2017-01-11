4 Million People Watched This Insane, Slow-Car Chase on Facebook Live

The internet watched the hell out of a low-speed car chase that saw a motorist lead a procession of cops through Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley on Monday night. The 90-minute slog saw the driver -- identified as Marcos Tulio Flores -- taunt the cops with his head out the window, and fire shots from his driver’s side window before throwing his gun on the highway.

And get this, 4 million people have watched this nonsense on Facebook Live, a.k.a. the internet’s great telescope for spying on the dregs of humanity.

Flores, a "documented gang member," according to CBS LA, was wanted on the suspicion of shooting his sister-in-law. He led police on a snaking run through the 405 and 101 Freeways, periodically speeding up and slowing down. Reporter Desmond Shaw followed the crash from a helicopter overhead, narrating everything like a color-commentator does a baseball game. At one point, Shaw says: “This is one of the most intense chase scenes I've ever seen.”