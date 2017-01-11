4 Million People Watched This Insane, Slow-Car Chase on Facebook Live

The internet watched the hell out of a low-speed car chase that saw a motorist lead a procession of cops through Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley on Monday night. The 90-minute slog saw the driver -- identified as Marcos Tulio Flores -- taunt the cops with his head out the window, and fire shots from his driver’s side window before throwing his gun on the highway.
And get this, 4 million people have watched this nonsense on Facebook Live, a.k.a. the internet’s great telescope for spying on the dregs of humanity.
Flores, a "documented gang member," according to CBS LA, was wanted on the suspicion of shooting his sister-in-law. He led police on a snaking run through the 405 and 101 Freeways, periodically speeding up and slowing down. Reporter Desmond Shaw followed the crash from a helicopter overhead, narrating everything like a color-commentator does a baseball game. At one point, Shaw says: “This is one of the most intense chase scenes I've ever seen.”
Unsurprisingly, viewership of the live stream eclipsed that of cable. Mashable notes that as many as 170,000 people were watching the chase on the social network at one time, feeding their grotesque fascination in that way Facebook does so well.
This made matters worse for Flores, who was tracked down by a police dog and apprehended in front of hundreds of thousands of people after losing control of his car. He was transported to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, and will wait to be tried on charges of attempted murder -- which we're guessing won't make it to a Facebook Live feed. But hey, you never know.