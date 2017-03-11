News

Watch This 4-Year-Old Ninja Hang Onto a Flying Door In a Heavy Windstorm

By Published On 03/11/2017 By Published On 03/11/2017
Screenshot from Facebook

Trending

related

Watch Jimmy Kimmel Discuss The Most Sexually Diseased States in America

related

What's The Hardest Place In The World To Travel To?

related

Taco Pizza Is the Betrothal You've Been Waiting For

related

This Boozy Toffee Coffee Cocktail Is the Best Way to Get a Buzz

When you’re an excessively small person, heavy gusts of wind can pose a serious threat to your safety. Four-year-old Madison Gardner discovered this the hard way earlier this week, when a windstorm in her town of Lyndhurst, Ohio literally carried her away as she opened the door to her family’s home.

Being a nimble preschooler, Gardner was able to grab hold of the door before flying off into the distance. Her cat-like reflexes render her something of a baby-ninja. Someone get this kid into a gymnastics class:
 

Facebook

Gardner’s parents were clever enough to set the footage to Frank Sinatra’s “Come Fly With Me,” a song that’s probably never been more appropriate. Madison’s mom, Brittany Gardner, told a local Fox affiliate: "She is totally OK...She was scared at first, then was laughing away at it. She held on until I took her off the handle."

Here’s to you Madison, and your dogged determination to hold on, even in the face of extreme difficulty.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
BrewDog's Craft Beer Hotel Is Paradise for Beer Lovers

related

READ MORE
This Stupid Taco Costs $25,000

related

READ MORE
Trump Businesses Could Lose $100 Million Because Of Bad Online Reviews

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More