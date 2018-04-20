This Year's Best & Worst Fast Food and Brand Tweets for 4/20

In case you hadn't realized, today is April 20, the official high holiday of, well, getting high. It's a day either tepidly acknowledged and/or seriously celebrated by plenty of former, current, and aspiring stoners, many of whom will go around wishing everyone a "happy 4/20" followed up with an obligatory "blaze 'em if you got 'em, bro" until they're red in the... eyes.
Of course, it's also the sort of irreverent unofficial holiday that national brands and chains love, because it's an opportunity for them to give a little wink and nod to the youngin's on social media that they're cool with the ganj. However, it's also an opportunity for them to very easily embarrass themselves with some try-hard attempt to seem hip on Twitter. Why can't they all just take a cue from the smart folks at Burger King, and just use the day as an excuse to unleash something people actually enjoy?
Make This Apple Brandy Elderflower Sparkler for Your Next Fancy Party
In any case, we've rounded up some of the best and worst examples so far, and we'll keep it updated throughout the day.
Plenty of brands shoehorned some sort of explicit acknowledgement of what day it is. Fast food chains are really leaning into things, which only makes sense considering people with the munchies are among their best customers.
Others took a more cerebral approach in hopes of eliciting some sort of "whoa dude" reaction.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.