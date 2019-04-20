Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for 4/20

Whether you're fortunate enough to live in a state with legal marijuana dispensaries or not, there are a whole lot of people who will celebrate the occasionally legal plant on April 20. (Even if no one knows why they're doing it.)
Fortunately, there's reason to celebrate for revelers and non-revelers alike. That's because the widened acceptance of legal marijuana means there are a host of restaurants celebrating the holiday with discounts and freebies. You'll find deals from familiar places like Pizza Hut, Insomnia Cookies, Boston Market, and Toppers Pizza, among many others.
Here are the best food deals and freebies you'll find on April 20. Enjoy.
Free Food for 4/20
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: No purchase required. Just bring your smiling face into Insomnia for a free traditional cookie at any point during store hours.
When: April 20
Ben & Jerry's / Caliva
The deal: Order delivery from Caliva -- the California-based dispensary -- and you'll get a free pint of Ben & Jerry's Half Baked ice cream with the order. Additionally, if you visit the San Jose showroom, you'll be treated to a free Ben & Jerry's Pint Slice. The collaboration is helping raise money and awareness for the Clear My Record program from the non-profit Code for America.
When: April 19-20
Freebirds World Burrito
The deal: If you grab a Monster Burrito (or larger), Freebirds will give you a free pot brownie. Yes, they're calling them a pot brownie. But it's worth noting there's no THC involved.
When: April 20
Boston Market
The deal: Get your BM on. You can get a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on Rotisserie Chicken Pot Pies, and it's good for delivery as well as dine-in and take out.
When: April 20
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: Place an order of $30 or more through DoorDash with the code "SPRINGTREAT" and you'll get a free slice of Reese's Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey's Chocolate Bar Cheesecake.
When: Through April 21
Kung Fu Tea
The deal: Download the new Kung Fu Tea app, then visit kungfutea430.com to claim a free drink offer. Claim it by April 30 and you can redeem the offer in-store from April 30 through May 14.
When: Claim by April 30
Food Deals on 4/20
White Castle
The deal: The number one choice of Harold and Kumar is here for you. For one day only, you can get a Muncheese Meal for $4.20. It comes with a double cheese slider, mozzarella sticks, a small drink, and extra nacho cheese dipping sauce. Also, delivery will be free all day through GrubHub and DoorDash.
When: April 20
Toppers Pizza
The deal: Take 50% off all triple orders of original Topperstix starting at 4:20pm on 4/20.
When: April 20, 4:20pm to close
Pizza Hut
The deal: Grab a Hershey's Triple Chocolate Brownie for $4.20 all day.
When: April 20
Dos Toros
The deal: Say "half baked" to your cashier (Jim Breuer voice not required) and you'll get an order of nachos for just $4.20 (usually $8.99).
When: April 20
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: BJ's is offering free delivery with no service fees if you order delivery through its website.
When: Through May 5
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: With an order of a drink and chips, you'll get your choice of three different sandwiches for $4.20 as long as you flash the coupon that will be posted at the Firehouse Facebook page.
When: Through April 20
Condado Tacos
The deal: Take 20% off every online order with the code "for20." Pick-up only. They don't want their delivery guys having to step into your stinky house tonight.
When: April 20
7-Eleven
The deal: In a Pokémon-related promotion, 7-Eleven has $1 small coffees, medium cold brews, and medium Slurpees.
When: Through May 21
Cheba Hut
The deal: Locations across the country will be throwing celebrations of the holiday. You can also grab nugs for $4.20 all day long.
When: April 20
P.F. Chang's
The deal: Order online or in-restaurant to receive $10 off an order of $50 or more.
When: April 13-21
Denny's
The deal: Order through the Denny's on Demand app, and you'll get free delivery all weekend.
When: April 19-22
Local Food Deals for 4/20
Coolhaus - Los Angeles, California
The deal: In collaboration with Island, Coolhaus is stopping by dispensaries around Los Angles. If you're there, you can get a free Island-branded ice cream sandwich from the Coolhaus truck parked outside the dispensaries. You must be 21 or older to partake. You'll find the schedule and locations at the @findisland Twitter feed.
When: April 19-20
More 4/20 Deals?
If you know of any 4/20 deals we missed, shoot us an email to news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
