News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for 4/20 4/20 might look and feel a bit different this year, but one thing remains the same: There will be lots of free food.

It's going to be a very a different 4/20 for people who care about the pseudo-holiday. This year, there are even more states where cannabis is legal and you're probably not going anywhere -- with the exception of nature -- because of social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders. Nonetheless, the food industry continues to embrace the holiday as more and more states allow the recreational use of cannabis. So, once again this year, there are a ton of chains and local restaurants offering special for 4/20. There are also plenty of other discounts and freebies that just happen to be available for the occasion. Here's our running list of the best food deals and freebies you're going to find on the cannabis-themed holiday.

Food Deals on 4/20 White Castle

The deal: Take part in the 4/20 "Muncheese Meal." For $4.20, you'll get a double cheese Slider, a three-pack of cheese sticks, a side of cheese sauce, and a small drink. You can also get free delivery through Uber Eats on orders of at least $15.

When: April 20 Del Taco

The deal: Get 10 Value Tacos for $4.20. You can only get it in the Del Taco app for drive-thru, takeout, or delivery.

When: April 20 Panda Express

The deal: Get four bowls for $20. (Get it?)

When: April 20-30 Tim Hortons

The deal: On April 16, the chain launched home delivery through UberEats. To celebrate, you can a free 10-pack of Timbits with any order of at least $5 in the US.

When: April 17-30 Smashburger

The deal: Cheap deals abound on 4/20. Get any single Smashburger for $4.20.

When: April 20 Blaze Pizza

The deal: Get upgraded to a "high rise" dough (it's thicker) for free. You'll find the offer in the Blaze app for delivery or takeout.

When: April 20-26 PizzaRev

The deal: To celebrate its birthday, PizzaRev is offering $6 pizzas and salads all week. Use the code "REVBDAY" to get the deal.

When: April 20-24

Firehouse Subs

The deal: All Firehouse Rewards members are getting double points on carryout orders placed through the app. Additionally, through the end of April, you can get a free kids' combo with the purchase of a medium or large sub with this coupon at participating locations.

When: Through April 30 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Place an order for at least $19.95 and you'll get a free Pizookie and a $0 delivery fee when you order through the restaurant's site or mobile app. Use the code "PIZOOKIE."

When: Through April 30 BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

The deal: Get half-off a large pizza with the code "HALFOFF" or get a $6 take-home entrée with a $9.95 purchase. There's a limit of three of the cheap meals per order.

When: A limited time Panda Express

The deal: Starting April 6, Panda Express is moving to a streamlined menu with fewer options. However, you can still take advantage of the Family Meal deal that gets you two large sides and three large entrées for $20. That deal is available through the Panda Express site or mobile app.

When: Through April 17 Melt Shop

The deal: Kids can get a free melted sandwich when they stop by for takeout. It's limited to one sandwich per child, per visit.

When: Through April 20 Ike's Love & Sandwiches

The deal: With the purchase of a regular Ike's sandwich, a kid meal will cost just $5.

When: Through April 15 Panera

The deal: Get free delivery on orders of $15 or more through the Panera app or website. Drop in the code "FREEDELIVERY" to get the deal.

When: Through April 15 Smokey Bones

The deal: Get a free kids meal with the purchase of any entrée.

When: A limited time The FruitGuys

The deal: Just because you're stuck inside doesn't mean you can't have fresh fruit. The fresh fruit delivery service is offering 25% off orders in April with the code "House25." Select areas are also eligible for free delivery.

When: Through April 30 Olive Garden

The deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery with $15 bottles of wine, $10 six-packs, and $3 White Claws.

When: Ongoing Farmbox Direct

The deal: On your first order of fruits and veggies from the mail-order produce company, you can get 20% off the complete order with the code "Immune20."

When: Through April 28 Chicago Cares Package

The deal: Goose Island, Lakeshore Beverage, and Meals on Wheels are teaming up to help hospitality workers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Pick a pizza shop on this map. Then order online and select the "Chicago Care Package." It can be done once at each location per person and you'll get a pizza, salad, and a six-pack of Goose Island beer.

When: Ongoing