Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for 4/20
4/20 might look and feel a bit different this year, but one thing remains the same: There will be lots of free food.
It's going to be a very a different 4/20 for people who care about the pseudo-holiday. This year, there are even more states where cannabis is legal and you're probably not going anywhere -- with the exception of nature -- because of social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home orders.
Nonetheless, the food industry continues to embrace the holiday as more and more states allow the recreational use of cannabis. So, once again this year, there are a ton of chains and local restaurants offering special for 4/20. There are also plenty of other discounts and freebies that just happen to be available for the occasion.
Here's our running list of the best food deals and freebies you're going to find on the cannabis-themed holiday.
Free Food on 4/20
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: Get two free bags of kettle chips when you order a regular sandwich through the Ike's app or in-store for takeout. (Plus, the restaurant offers free delivery when you order through the Ike's app.)
When: April 20
Arby's
The deal: Sign up for the chain's email list and you'll get a coupon that earns you a free signature sandwich (Arby's Reuben, Loaded Italian, Smokehouse Brisket, or any of its Gyros) with the purchase of a drink. The coupon is only valid for a week, though.
When: Ongoing
Steak 'n Shake
The deal: Everyone -- yes, that includes you -- is getting a free order of fries at Steak 'n Shake. You'll have to go through the drive-thru, but there's no minimum order. It's open to anyone, at any time as a part of program called "We're All Essential."
When: Ongoing
Jimmy John's
The deal: The sandwich shop announced its Freaky Fast Rewards program is going national on December 9. To celebrate, after your first order through the app, you'll be rewarded with a free eight-inch sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Cousins Subs
The deal: You can get a free seven-and-a-half-inch sub when you sign up for Cousins Club. Plus, if you're a Cousins Club member and place an online order, you'll get double points.
When: Ongoing
Subway
The deal: Take advantage of the Family Takeout Special, and get a free footlong when you buy two footlongs for takeout on the Subway website or through its mobile app.
When: Ongoing
Halo Burger
The deal: Nab a free QP Burger after your first loyalty visit to the burger chain.
When: Ongoing
Wendy's
The deal: Grab a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit with any purchase made through the Wendy's mobile app. It's a great chance to try out that new breakfast menu.
When: Through May 3
Food Deals on 4/20
White Castle
The deal: Take part in the 4/20 "Muncheese Meal." For $4.20, you'll get a double cheese Slider, a three-pack of cheese sticks, a side of cheese sauce, and a small drink. You can also get free delivery through Uber Eats on orders of at least $15.
When: April 20
Del Taco
The deal: Get 10 Value Tacos for $4.20. You can only get it in the Del Taco app for drive-thru, takeout, or delivery.
When: April 20
Panda Express
The deal: Get four bowls for $20. (Get it?)
When: April 20-30
Tim Hortons
The deal: On April 16, the chain launched home delivery through UberEats. To celebrate, you can a free 10-pack of Timbits with any order of at least $5 in the US.
When: April 17-30
Smashburger
The deal: Cheap deals abound on 4/20. Get any single Smashburger for $4.20.
When: April 20
Blaze Pizza
The deal: Get upgraded to a "high rise" dough (it's thicker) for free. You'll find the offer in the Blaze app for delivery or takeout.
When: April 20-26
PizzaRev
The deal: To celebrate its birthday, PizzaRev is offering $6 pizzas and salads all week. Use the code "REVBDAY" to get the deal.
When: April 20-24
Other Food Deals Available on 4/20
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: For Mother's Day, if you buy a $50 gift card, you'll get a free $10 gift card as a little bonus.
When: April 17 - May 10
Farmbox Direct
The deal: On your first order of fruits and veggies from the mail-order produce company, you can get 20% off the complete order with the code "Immune20."
When: Ongoing
Subway
The deal: Use the promo code "SUBWAYNOW" and you'll get free delivery from any service that delivers Subway.
When: Ongoing
7-Eleven
The deal: Get free delivery through the 7NOW app with the code "FREE4U."
When: Through April 30
Taco Bell
The deal: On March 28, the bean-slinging chain announced that it will expand its free delivery option through Grubhub. You can get free delivery on any delivery order of at least $12.
When: Ongoing
Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill
The deal: Naf Naf is offering first responders and active or retired military personnel a 15% discount on their order. You have to flash a valid ID and order in-store. (No catering orders.)
When: Ongoing
B.GOOD
The deal: Kids eat free on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
When: Ongoing
Rusty Bucket Restaurant & Tavern
The deal: Kids can grab a book tracker to participate in the restaurant's Bucketeer Bookworms program. After every five books they read, they'll get a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: Ongoing
Pizza Hut
The deal: For a limited time, you can get a Meat Lover's Pizza for just $10. That's 30% off the usual price.
When: Ongoing
Pokeworks
The deal: All new app users get $5 off their order.
When: Ongoing
Drizly
The deal: You can get $5 off your first order through Drizly with the code "HELLO."
When: Ongoing
Village Burger Bar
The deal: Burgers are just $5.99 all day when you swing in for takeout or curbside pickup.
When: Ongoing
Hurricane Grill & Wings
The deal: Participating locations are offering 15% off takeout orders.
When: Ongoing
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
The deal: If you order at least four pints of ice cream, you can get free delivery when you order through the Jeni's website. Orders through Postmates will not get the same deal.
When: Ongoing
Edible Arrangements
The deal: The company has temporarily eliminated fees for same-day delivery for orders placed by 3pm daily and many locations are offering free delivery of fresh fruit and produce.
When: Limited time
Bonchon
The deal: Order through Uber Eats to get free delivery with an order of $25 or more.
When: Ongoing
Miguel's Jr.
The deal: Order through Uber Eats for free delivery. New DoorDash customers can get free delivery with a $15 minimum order. Additionally, if you order through Grubhub, you can get $5 off orders placed from 11am to 7pm.
When: Ongoing
Uberrito
The deal: The chain is running a "$5 chicken for pick-up" deal as well as offering a $0.99 kid meal with the purchase of an entrée.
When: Ongoing
Casa Olé
The deal: Grab an entrée and it'll cost you just $0.99 to add on a kid meal. Also, the restaurants are offering double points every day on all pick-up orders.
When: Ongoing
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: Starting March 31, Bruegger's will have a Hot & Ready Brunch Box available for $29.99. It includes six bagels, a tub of cream cheese, three egg sandwiches, four blueberry muffins, and four twice-baked hash browns. Additionally, For every Big Bagel Bundle purchased, Bruegger's will donate a baker's dozen of bagels to a local community in need.
When: Through April 30
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: The cookie shop is now offering free local delivery and has reduced the shipping cost on its Sugar Rush boxes. Each Sugar Rush sale will result in a $1 donation to the American Red Cross.
When: Ongoing
Qdoba
The deal: The new Burrito Meal Deal will land you a burrito, tortilla chips, salsa, and a dessert for $9.95.
When: Ongoing
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
The deal: Nab a free grilled cheese sandwich for kids when you buy an entrée and get it delivered.
When: Ongoing
Smoothie King
The deal: Kids 12 and under get a free 12-ounce smoothie with the purchase of any 20-ounce smoothie in the Smoothie King Healthy Rewards App. It's also giving out a free Immune Support Enhancer in smoothies when you ask for it.
When: Ongoing
Joella's Hot Chicken
The deal: The menu has been streamlined, but you can get 20% off everything on the menu for delivery and pickup.
When: Ongoing
McAlister's Deli
The deal: Buy one adult entrée and you'll get a 99-cent kid meal with the promo code "MCAKIDS99."
When: Through April 30
Firehouse Subs
The deal: All Firehouse Rewards members are getting double points on carryout orders placed through the app. Additionally, through the end of April, you can get a free kids' combo with the purchase of a medium or large sub with this coupon at participating locations.
When: Through April 30
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Place an order for at least $19.95 and you'll get a free Pizookie and a $0 delivery fee when you order through the restaurant's site or mobile app. Use the code "PIZOOKIE."
When: Through April 30
BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The deal: Get half-off a large pizza with the code "HALFOFF" or get a $6 take-home entrée with a $9.95 purchase. There's a limit of three of the cheap meals per order.
When: A limited time
Panda Express
The deal: Starting April 6, Panda Express is moving to a streamlined menu with fewer options. However, you can still take advantage of the Family Meal deal that gets you two large sides and three large entrées for $20. That deal is available through the Panda Express site or mobile app.
When: Through April 17
Melt Shop
The deal: Kids can get a free melted sandwich when they stop by for takeout. It's limited to one sandwich per child, per visit.
When: Through April 20
Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: With the purchase of a regular Ike's sandwich, a kid meal will cost just $5.
When: Through April 15
Panera
The deal: Get free delivery on orders of $15 or more through the Panera app or website. Drop in the code "FREEDELIVERY" to get the deal.
When: Through April 15
Smokey Bones
The deal: Get a free kids meal with the purchase of any entrée.
When: A limited time
The FruitGuys
The deal: Just because you're stuck inside doesn't mean you can't have fresh fruit. The fresh fruit delivery service is offering 25% off orders in April with the code "House25." Select areas are also eligible for free delivery.
When: Through April 30
Olive Garden
The deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery with $15 bottles of wine, $10 six-packs, and $3 White Claws.
When: Ongoing
Chicago Cares Package
The deal: Goose Island, Lakeshore Beverage, and Meals on Wheels are teaming up to help hospitality workers who have been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Pick a pizza shop on this map. Then order online and select the "Chicago Care Package." It can be done once at each location per person and you'll get a pizza, salad, and a six-pack of Goose Island beer.
When: Ongoing
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.
