Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for 4/20

Photo courtesy of Fatburger

Every April 20—the designated pseudo-holiday celebrating weed—seems to bring with it a new string of states that have legalized recreational cannabis sales. It's a holiday that's increasingly easy to celebrate for many. Each year also sees the food industry embrace the weed holiday a little more, even if the deals that come on April 20 also require you to endure a truly painful avalanche of weed-based puns. It's like watching your parents try to pretend they're still in their 20s. Like other years, there are a boatload of chains and local restaurants offering specials for 4/20 in 2021. You'll find offers from Smashburger, Chili's, Insomnia Cookies, and many others. Here's our running list of the best food deals for 4/20, almost entirely devoid of puns.

Free Food on 4/20 Ike's Love & Sandwiches

The deal: Purchase a sandwich and you'll get set up with two free bags of chips. No reason in particular, probably.

When: April 20

Insomnia Cookies

The deal: Get a free cookie with any in-store or delivery order, according to a spokesperson for the chain. It's that easy.

When: April 20 Krispy Kreme

The deal: If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year.

When: Through December 31 Quiznos

The deal: Get a free cookie with a $5 purchase if you're a Toasty Points reward member.

When: April 20 Taco Del Mar

The deal: Order online at participating locations, and you'll get buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) burritos.

When: April 20

Photo courtesy of Ike's Love & Sandwiches

Food Deals on 4/20 Jack in the Box

The deal: Order through the app and you'll get 20% off your order.

When: April 20 Order through the app and you'll get 20% off your order.: April 20 Fatburger

The deal: Get the OG Fatburger for just $4.20. Plus, you can get free delivery if you order through the Fatburger site.

When: April 20 Toppers Pizza

The deal: April 20 is also World Topperstix Day. You can get 50% off any triple order of Topperstix.

When: April 20, after 4:20 pm Casey's

The deal: Get an eight-piece order of Casey's new cheesy breadsticks for $3.99.

When: Through May 31 Mellow Mushroom

The deal: Order through the restaurant's site to take your pick from a selection of "Munchies" that will be $4.20 all day.

When: April 20 Stoner's Pizza Joint

The deal: Get some snacks, which are available for $4.20 each today. The options include a small cheese pizza, six cookies, Garlic Knots, or five chicken wings.

When: April 20 Sticky's Finger Joint

The deal: Use the app or website to get any chicken sandwich for $4.20.

When: April 20 Pollo Campero

The deal: To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the chain is doling out deals throughout April. You can trim 50% off the purchase of two Camperitos Meals this week.

When: April 20-26 Blaze Pizza

The deal: If you're a rewards club member, you can get a free upgrade to a high-rise crust when you order through the Blaze website.

When: April 20-25, 11 am - 10 pm Veggie Grill

The deal: If you're new to Veggie Grill rewards during Earth Month, you'll get a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on starters through the app. If you're already a member, three check-ins will get you 100 bonus points.

When: Through April 30 Talia di Napoli

The deal: Order flash-frozen pizzas to your doorstep. These Neapolitan Pizzas are shipped from Naples and are pretty damn good. Take 10% off your order with the code "TALIA10OFF."

When: Through May 30 Patxi's Pizza

The deal: Take 20% off any takeout order with the code "TOT21."

When: Every Tuesday through June

Photo courtesy of Casey's

Delivery Deals on 4/20 Fatburger

The deal: Get free delivery all month long if you order through the burger-slinger's website.

The deal: Get free delivery all month long if you order through the burger-slinger's website.

When: Through April 30

Drink Deals on 4/20 Chili's

The deal: The Marg of the Month at Chili's is the Straw-Eddy' Rita. It's made with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, strawberry puree, and sour. As always, the marg of the month is just $5. (You can get it to-go wherever that's legal.)

The deal: The Marg of the Month at Chili's is the Straw-Eddy' Rita. It's made with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, strawberry puree, and sour. As always, the marg of the month is just $5. (You can get it to-go wherever that's legal.)

When: Through April 30

Photo courtesy of Junior's Restaurant

Local Deals Available on 4/20 Junior's Restaurant - Brooklyn, New York

The deal: You can snag a cupcake-sized version of the shop's beloved cheesecake if you flash your COVID-19 vaccination record card at the Flatbush Ave. location.

The deal: You can snag a cupcake-sized version of the shop's beloved cheesecake if you flash your COVID-19 vaccination record card at the Flatbush Ave. location.

When: Through May 31

