Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for 4/20
You'll want to hit these deals.
Every April 20—the designated pseudo-holiday celebrating weed—seems to bring with it a new string of states that have legalized recreational cannabis sales. It's a holiday that's increasingly easy to celebrate for many.
Each year also sees the food industry embrace the weed holiday a little more, even if the deals that come on April 20 also require you to endure a truly painful avalanche of weed-based puns. It's like watching your parents try to pretend they're still in their 20s. Like other years, there are a boatload of chains and local restaurants offering specials for 4/20 in 2021. You'll find offers from Smashburger, Chili's, Insomnia Cookies, and many others.
Here's our running list of the best food deals for 4/20, almost entirely devoid of puns.
Free Food on 4/20Ike's Love & Sandwiches
The deal: Purchase a sandwich and you'll get set up with two free bags of chips. No reason in particular, probably.
When: April 20
Insomnia Cookies
The deal: Get a free cookie with any in-store or delivery order, according to a spokesperson for the chain. It's that easy.
When: April 20
Krispy Kreme
The deal: If you got your COVID-19 vaccine, Krispy Kreme will give you a free donut every day for the rest of the year.
When: Through December 31
Quiznos
The deal: Get a free cookie with a $5 purchase if you're a Toasty Points reward member.
When: April 20
Taco Del Mar
The deal: Order online at participating locations, and you'll get buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) burritos.
When: April 20
Food Deals on 4/20Jack in the Box
The deal: Order through the app and you'll get 20% off your order.
When: April 20
Fatburger
The deal: Get the OG Fatburger for just $4.20. Plus, you can get free delivery if you order through the Fatburger site.
When: April 20
Toppers Pizza
The deal: April 20 is also World Topperstix Day. You can get 50% off any triple order of Topperstix.
When: April 20, after 4:20 pm
Casey's
The deal: Get an eight-piece order of Casey's new cheesy breadsticks for $3.99.
When: Through May 31
Mellow Mushroom
The deal: Order through the restaurant's site to take your pick from a selection of "Munchies" that will be $4.20 all day.
When: April 20
Stoner's Pizza Joint
The deal: Get some snacks, which are available for $4.20 each today. The options include a small cheese pizza, six cookies, Garlic Knots, or five chicken wings.
When: April 20
Sticky's Finger Joint
The deal: Use the app or website to get any chicken sandwich for $4.20.
When: April 20
Pollo Campero
The deal: To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the chain is doling out deals throughout April. You can trim 50% off the purchase of two Camperitos Meals this week.
When: April 20-26
Blaze Pizza
The deal: If you're a rewards club member, you can get a free upgrade to a high-rise crust when you order through the Blaze website.
When: April 20-25, 11 am - 10 pm
Veggie Grill
The deal: If you're new to Veggie Grill rewards during Earth Month, you'll get a buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) deal on starters through the app. If you're already a member, three check-ins will get you 100 bonus points.
When: Through April 30
Talia di Napoli
The deal: Order flash-frozen pizzas to your doorstep. These Neapolitan Pizzas are shipped from Naples and are pretty damn good. Take 10% off your order with the code "TALIA10OFF."
When: Through May 30
Patxi's Pizza
The deal: Take 20% off any takeout order with the code "TOT21."
When: Every Tuesday through June
Delivery Deals on 4/20Fatburger
The deal: Get free delivery all month long if you order through the burger-slinger's website.
When: Through April 30
Drink Deals on 4/20Chili's
The deal: The Marg of the Month at Chili's is the Straw-Eddy' Rita. It's made with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, strawberry puree, and sour. As always, the marg of the month is just $5. (You can get it to-go wherever that's legal.)
When: Through April 30
Local Deals Available on 4/20Junior's Restaurant - Brooklyn, New York
The deal: You can snag a cupcake-sized version of the shop's beloved cheesecake if you flash your COVID-19 vaccination record card at the Flatbush Ave. location.
When: Through May 31
