Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for 4/20

Food Deals on 4/20

Krispy Kreme

The deal: Every Wednesday, Krispy Kreme will sell a dozen donuts for the same price as a gallon of gas. The price will be dictated by the national average on the Monday before the Wednesday, and you can grab up to two dozen donuts at that price.

When: Wednesdays through May 4

Del Taco

The deal: Del Yeah! Rewards members get five Chicken Cheddar Rollers for $4.20.

When: April 20

Smashburger

The deal: Gather some friends (or show up alone and hungry) and grab four burgers for $20.

When: April 20

Sonic Drive-In

The deal: Try the new Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger for $4.99 through May 1.

When: Through May 1

TGI Fridays

The deal: Get $4 off an order of at least $20 through Uber Eats.

When: April 20

Carl's Jr. and Hardee's

The deal: The newly-launched rewards program will offer double points (the chains call them "Stars") when you sign up (and take advantage of a free sandwich in there while you're at it).

When: Through May 17

Chili's

The deal: The Marg of the Month at Chili's is the Straw-Eddy 'Rita. For $5, you can grab one with Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka, Lunazul Blanco Tequila, strawberry puree, and sour.

When: Through April 30

Fatburger

The deal: Get an Original Fatburger for $4.20.

When: April 20

STK Steakhouse

The deal: Happy hour at STK can land you specialty cocktails and apps for $3, $6, and $9.

When: Monday to Friday, 3-6:30 pm

Chuck E. Cheese

The deal: Grab a Spring Family Fun Pack, which comes with two large one-topping pizzas, one Unicorn Cotton Candy, a good bag, an activity sheet, and 250 E-Ticket vouchers for $35. It's only available for takeout or delivery.

When: Through April 24

Denny's

The deal: The Endless Breakfast promo is around for a couple of months with a plate that includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, and hashbrowns for $7.

When: Through June 21

Fleming's Steakhouse

The deal: Spend $100 on a gift card, and Fleming's will pass along a bonus card worth $20.

When: April 19 - June 19

Somos

The deal: All of its meal kits, including the Cinco de Mayo Kit, will be half-off through Cinco de Mayo.

When: Through May 5