Everywhere You Can Get Free and Cheap Food for the Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is synonymous with cookouts. It's a day for burgers and hot dogs, potato salad and a cooler full of icy beers. (And, oddly, mattress sales.) Though life would be best lived if every meal on Wednesday came straight off the grill, that probably won't be the case.
However, in honor of Independence Day, restaurants across the US are offering alluring freebies and deals that will make you want to fill your craw full of chili dogs and funnel cake. Here are all the places where you can taste the freedom.
Free Food for the Fourth of July
Mimi's Cafe
The deal: When you dine in, say "free funnel cake" to your server and you'll get just that, a warm funnel cake dusted in powdered sugar, strawberries, blueberries, and whipped cream. Limit one per person with the purchase of an entrée.
When: starting at 11am on July 4
Quiznos
The deal: Participating Quiznos around the US are offering buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) BBQ pulled pork subs through the Quiznos Toasty Points loyalty mobile app.
When: July 1-8
Einstein Bros. Bagels
The deal: Get BOGO bagels from the Flavors Across America series when you flash a local ID.
When: July 2-6
Paris Baguette
The deal: If you stop in for a signature Frappe, you'll get a coupon for a free Frappe on your next visit, including new flavors like Honeydew Coconut, Cotton Candy, Matcha Green Tea, and Horchata.
When: July 4
Cicis
The deal: Get a free kids buffet with the purchase of an adult buffet.
When: July 4
Food Deals for the Fourth of July
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Buy a large one-topping pizza and get a medium one-topping pizza for just $0.04.
When: July 1 - 4
White Castle
The deal: White Castle will be offering 20% off online and app orders with the promo code "FOURTH."
When: Through July 4
Wienerschnitzel
The deal: The hot dog hub has a bunch of cheap food packages in its "Crowd Pleasers" deals, including three medium fries, three chili dogs, and three hot dogs for $10. See all the deals here.
When: Through July 4
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: In celebration of two new cheesecake flavors -- Very Cherry Ghirardelli Chocolate Cheesecake and Cinnabon Cinnamon Swirl Cheesecake -- you can get any cheesecake slice for half off.
When: Through July 30
Minibar Delivery
The deal: The alcohol delivery service is offering $10 off your first order with the code "INDEPENDENCE."
When: July 4
Potbelly
The deal: You'll get a BOGO deal on your receipt if you buy an entrée. You can redeem the offer as early as the following day. (If you're keeping track at home that means you have to buy two sandwiches to get one.)
When: July 2-8
Cotton Patch Cafe
The deal: The cafe's Red, White and Brew deal offers local craft beer paired with either the chicken-fried ribs or a steakhouse burger for $11.99.
When: July 4
Coolhaus
The deal: Take 20% off everything in the online shop with the code "JULY4" and $1 off everything in the Culver and Pasadena stores.
When: July 4
Mrs. Fields
The deal: If you're looking for a massive basket of cookies for a party (or for yourself), you can take 30% off the cookie company's Stars and Bites Forever Basket. It contains 120 small cookies, 72 brownie bits, and 12 large cookies.
When: Through July 4
BJ's Brewhouse
The deal: Buy an adult entree and two beverages, get a second entree for half off, per Offers.com.
When: Through July 15
Jimboy's Tacos
The deal: Pick up Jimboy's signature taco burger and fries for just five bucks.
When: July 4
Auntie Anne's
The deal: My Pretzel Perks members can take $1 off any pretzel and drink combo. It'll appear under your account in the app.
When: Through July 11
Schlotzsky's
The deal: Pick up any small classic or signature sandwich, a bag of ships, and a small fountain drink and it'll only run you $5.
When: July 4
Firstleaf
The deal: The customizable wine subscription is offering free shipping on its introductory box with the code "FIREWORKS."
When: Through July 5
Other Weird Foods for the Fourth
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: There's no discount, but you can start your morning with red, white, and blue bagels from Bruegger's.
When: July 4
More Fourth of July Deals?
