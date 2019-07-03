Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for the Fourth of July

There are few days on the calendar so closely associated with grilling out, having friends over, and enjoying a day off from work with friends (not to mention American flag shorts, fireworks, and a refreshing beer). The Fourth of July is the height of summer leisure.
However, not everyone can sit on a patio all day, grilling, and some people don't want to. So, chains and local restaurants across the country offer deals that will make you think twice about doing the math on how many packs of buns you need to match the number of hot dogs because they just don't match up.
If you're looking for options, here's our running list of the best food deals available on the Fourth of July, including offers from Buffalo Wild Wings, Chili's, Boston Market, Grimaldi's, and many others.
Free Food for the Fourth of July
Krispy Kreme
The deal: Krispy Kreme Rewards members can get a dozen donuts for free when they buy a dozen.
When: July 4
Nestlé Toll House Café
The deal: The shops are slinging buy-one-get-one-free (BOGO) scoops of ice cream.
When: July 4
Pilot Flying J
The deal: The roadside pit stop just launched a Cinnabon Cookie Frosting Sandwich. Use the Pilot Flying J app to get a BOGO offer on the dessert sandwiches.
When: Through July 7
The Cheesecake Factory
The deal: Treat yourself to a complimentary slice of cheesecake when you order through DoorDash. Use the promo code "OREO" when you spend at least $17.76.
When: July 3-7
Food Deals for the Fourth of July
Hungry Howie's
The deal: Buy a large pizza at regular price and get a medium one-topping for four cents as long as you're carrying out.
When: July 3-7
KFC
The deal: Get free delivery through Grubhub to celebrate.
When: July 4-7
Grimaldi's
The deal: Take 25% off dine-in orders to celebrate your independence. (Not available in New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut.)
When: July 4
Boston Market
The deal: Dig into the chain's Family Meal. It includes a whole chicken, a half rack of ribs, three sides, four orders of cornbread, and an apple pie. It'll run you just $34.99.
When: Through July 5
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Take $8 off any two large pizzas with the code "473867."
When: July 4
Chili's
The deal: The chain is serving up $4 large domestic beers.
When: July 4-5
Miguel's Jr.
The deal: For the first time in 46 years, the chain will be open on the Fourth. It's also offering customers Original Burritos for just $4.
When: July 4
Cici's
The deal: Get an unlimited pizza buffet for $4 with the purchase of a large drink when dining in. You'll need this coupon to make the magic happen.
When: July 4
Abuelo's
The deal: To celebrate its 30th anniversary, margaritas are just $3, the same price as when the restaurant opened.
When: Every Thursday in July
Waitr and Bite Squad
The deal: Use the code "5050" to get half-off the delivery fees from either service.
When: July 4-7
B.GOOD
The deal: The chain is launching delivery via its app and will be serving up free delivery for the first two weeks of the month to celebrate. No minimum order required.
When: Through July 14
Buffalo Wild Wings
The deal: Anytime Team USA eliminates the opposition in the knockout rounds of the World Cup, you can grab a 10-ounce Stone Brewing Pomma Said Knock You Out IPA for just $3 until the restaurant closes up.
When: Through July 7 (hopefully)
Giusto Sapore
The deal: The Italian and Mediterranean brand is offering 35% off all of its products when purchased through Amazon. That includes their penis pasta (and other foods that aren't in the shape of genitals).
When: Through July 7
Instacart
The deal: Mix and match two Applegate products and get $1 off.
When: Through October 31
Local Deals for the Fourth of July
Cantina Laredo - Bloomington, Minnesota
The deal: Drop in for the Cantina's USA 'Rita for just $5.
When: July 4-7
Cantina Rooftop - New York, New York
The deal: Grab $6 burgers, $3 hot dogs, $4 tacos, and $12 buckets of six mini PBRs.
When: July 4
Chloe's Soft Serve Fruit Shop - New York, New York
The deal: To celebrate the Fourth of July, Chloe's is serving up a buy-one-get-one-half-off deal on any menu item.
When: July 4
The Rickey - New York, New York
The deal: The shop's got a couple of flight options for $17.76. The Red, White & Blue Flight includes a glass each of the Prisoner Red Blend, White Lioco Chardonnay, and Balcones Blue Corn Whiskey. The Red, White & Blue Bites flight includes a Filet Mignon Skewer, Fruits and Cheese Skewer, and Chocolate Dipped Blueberries Skewer.
When: July 4
Royal Pig Pub - Fort Lauderdale, Florida
The deal: The pub is slinging $4 Tito's Handmade Vodka cocktails, as well as serving a burger, fries, and beer special for $10.
When: July 4
Other Deals on the Fourth of July
Applebee's
The deal: The chain's Neighborhood Drink of the Month for July is a Malibu. You can get one for just a dollar every day this month.
When: July 1-31
Chili's
The deal: Michael Scott's favorite place to do business has a new Margarita of the Month. The Southern Back Porch 'Rita -- Southern Comfort, Lunazul tequila, mango puree, fresh sour, and unsweetened tea -- will be available for $5 all month.
When: Through July 31
Grimaldi's
The deal: Throughout July, Grimaldi's will be offering a Lunar Landing Shandy to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing on July 20. The drink includes Blue Moon, Sierra Mist, lemonade, and fresh lemon juice. It'll run you just $6.
When: July 1-31
UNO Pizzeria & Grill
The deal: Order one of five UNO Signature pasta entrees and you'll get the option to take home an order of pizza or one of three pasta dishes for free.
When: Through the end of the summer
Instacart
The deal: Buy $15 worth of select Ben & Jerry's, Breyers, and/or Talenti products to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through 28
Instacart
The deal: Pick up $15 worth of select combos of Haagen-Dazs, Edy's, Deyer's, or Outshine to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through August 4
