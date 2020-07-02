News Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for the 4th of July Hit pause on those bottle rockets and fill your stomach.

Shutterstock.com

There might not be fireworks in the sky this Fourth of July, but there can be fireworks in your heart and in your stomach. (That's not a poop joke. That's about having joy in your belly.) For all the moments you're not sweating through your favorite bald eagle t-shirt in front of a grill, restaurants around the country are offering deals that will land you some tasty food. Whether you're looking for something from a local restaurant you want to support through the pandemic or your favorite fast food joint, there are options. Below, you'll find deals from chains like Wendy's, Jack in the Box, Jimmy John's, and many other restaurants. These are the best food deals available over the Fourth of July.

Free Food for the 4th of July Wendy's

The deal: Use the chain's mobile app to get a free Spicy Chicken Sandwich with any purchase at all.

When: Through July 5 KFC

The deal: Order at least $15 worth of KFC through Postmates, and fireworks will appear on your screen. Tap it and you'll be rewarded with a free "fan-favorite" item like Biscuits or Mac & Cheese.

When: July 3-5 Jack in the Box

The deal: Get a free five-piece order of mini churros with any app purchase.

When: July 3 Jack in the Box

The deal: Make a purchase in the Jack app to get a free vanilla shake with any purchase.

When: July 4 Fogo de Chão

The deal: Kids 12 and under get a free churrasco experience with the purchase of a full churrasco meal when dining in, should you feel comfortable eating indoors at a restaurant right now.

When: July 1-5 Ike's Love and Sandwiches

The deal: BOGO sandwiches is the deal of the day at Ike's. Though, unlike most weeks when sub deals are just on Fridays, you can get this deal for a couple of days.

When: July 3-4

Courtesy of Abuelo's

Food Deals for the 4th of July Jimmy John's

The deal: Order a sandwich and get the second one half-off with the code "SAVEON2."

When: Through July 5 Applebee's

The deal: Trim $5 off an order of at least $25 when you order your meal to-go through the mobile app or Applebee's website. Use the code "SUMMER5."

When: Through July 5 Jack in the Box

The deal: If you spent the Fourth feeling the spirit of grilling and beers, take it easy with 15% off any meal at Jack in the Box when you order through the app.

When: July 5 7-Eleven

The deal: Get free delivery on an order of at least $15 through Grubhub.

When: July 3-11 Drizly

The deal: Take $5 off your booze delivery or get free delivery if you're a new user. Just drop in the code "HAPPYFOURTH."

When: Through July 5 Miguel's Jr.

The deal: Grab a Bean, Rice, & Cheese or Bean & Cheese Burrito for just $1.99.

When: July 4, 10am-2pm Del Taco

The deal: Del Taco is starting to offer Beyond Meat's plant-based protein in Epic Burritos. So, you can get free delivery on any order that includes an Epic Burrito with Beyond Meat.

When: July 3-5 Miguel's California Mexican Cocina

The deal: Snag a Carne Asada or Pop's Burrito for $8. There's also a burrito and Famous House Margarita combo available for $11.

When: July 4, 10am-2pm Tijuana Flats

The deal: The Backyard Bundle will feed 4-6 people for $40. You'll get a taco or burrito take-home meal kit, chips and salsa, iced tea, and a kids activity pack.

When: July 3 & 5 Olive Garden

The deal: The pasta chain is now offering alcohol delivery with $15 bottles of wine, $10 six-packs, and $3 White Claws. You have to order food to get alcohol, and the deal is only available where local laws permit.

When: Ongoing Godiva

The deal: Take 25% off any purchase of at least $100 when you order online. You can also get free shipping on any order over $15.

When: July 2-5 Mrs. Fields

The deal: Get 20% off any item online with the code "FLAG20." If you're ordering to have your cookies by the Fourth of July, you'll need to place that order by July 1 to get your treats in time.

When: Through July 5 Abuelo's

The deal: The oh-so-patriotic American Flag Margarita is coming for the Fourth. Grab one for $8.95 to enjoy the drink made with frozen sangria, frozen La Grandeza, and Blue Curacao Liqueur.

When: June 29 - July 5 goPuff

The deal: Get two pints of Ben & Jerry's for $10 through the convenience store delivery service.

When: Through July 5 Wine Insiders

The deal: Get 30% off your entire order with the code "JULY4TH." Plus, you'll get a free bottle of Arnozan Bordeaux Magnum when you order 12 bottles.

When: Through July 5 Coupons.com

The deal: Get up to $2 off corn (canned, frozen, or fresh) through the Coupons.com app. It's only valid at select stores, but there are dozens of chains on the list.

When: July 3-4 Vodka Mariette

The deal: Get $5 off an order with the code "1REDWHITEBLUE." You can also get free two-hour delivery in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

When: Through July 4

Courtesy of The Goods Mart

Local Food Deals for the 4th of July The Goods Mart - New York City, New York

The deal: Get a $1 Kelvin Slush organic slushie. All of the proceeds are going to go to The Okra Project and to Black Women's Blueprint. If you're out at a protest, you can also DM the shop about its protest snack boxes that are being made available for free.

When: Through July 4

Other Food Deals for the 4th of July Blaze Pizza

The deal: Get free delivery through Postmates if you hit the order minimum of $15.

When: Ongoing The Halal Guys

The deal: Order through Grubhub to get a free side of fries with any order of at least $15.

When: "A limited time" Baskin-Robbins

The deal: If you order at least $15 of ice cream through DoorDash, you'll get a $0 delivery fee. Happy Ice Cream Month to you.

When: July 1-31 Taco Cabana

The deal: Every day in July, Cabana will be hosting MargaritaPalooza at each of its Texas locations. There will be 12 different margaritas on offer, and each of them will only run you two bucks.

When: Through July 31 Alden's Ice Cream

The deal: The organic ice cream company has posted a coupon that gets you $1 off any Alden's Organic product at a retail location. You can get the coupon at the link above.

When: Throughout July