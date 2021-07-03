Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for the Fourth of July
Fireworks, eagles, and food deals are heading your way for Independence Day in the US.
Fireworks are back. So are beer cans with eagles on them and donuts with red, white, and blue frosting.
These are sure signs that Independence Day is approaching. With the arrival of hot dog eating competitions and American flag board shorts come food deals across the country, many of which involve the country's favorite three colors. These deals are perfect for any time you're not sweating over the grill to make sure your family, friends, and neighbors know who is a charcoal master. You'll find deals at 7-Eleven, Jollibee, Smashburger, Mountain Mike's Pizza, and a whole lot of other restaurants.
Here are all the best food deals you're going to find love the Fourth of July.
Free Food on the 4th of July7-Eleven
The deal: It's celebrating its birthday all month by dropping a free small Slurpee into every 7Rewards account in July. Sign up anytime, and you'll be gifted a free Slurpee redeemable throughout the month.
When: Through July 31
Jollibee
The deal: To celebrate the launch of its new app, you can get a free Peach Mango Pie with any order placed through the app. Use the code "JoyOnline."
When: Through July 12
Quiznos
The deal: If you're a Quiznos Toasty Points member and try out the new Big Easy Muffuletta, you'll get a free sub with it.
When: July 3-5
Freebirds World Burrito
The deal: Kids eat free on the 4th of July with the purchase of an adult entrée.
When: July 4
Friendly's
The deal: Join the Friendly's Sweet Rewards Club and you'll get a free medium sundae.
When: Ongoing
Food Deals on the 4th of July7-Eleven
The deal: Use the 7Rewards app to get a $1 small Slurpee or a $1 grill item like the Cheeseburger Bites, eggrolls, or Buffalo Chicken Rollers.
When: July 1-31
Mountain Mike's Pizza
The deal: Take $8 off an order of two large pizzas with the code "CLIMB."
When: July 4
Dunkin'
The deal: Grab a medium iced or hot Sunrise Batch Coffee for $2.
When: Through July 20
Slice
The deal: The delivery app that connects you with local shops will give you $5 off an order of at least $20 with the code "PIE4JULY."
When: July 4
Jollibee
The deal: For $20, you can grab a fried chicken sampler that comes with bone-in chicken, a three-piece chicken tender order, and two chicken sandwiches.
When: Through July 13
Red Robin
The deal: Take 15% off any catering order of at least $50 with the code "CATERING15."
When: Through July 5
Rubio's Coastal Grill
The deal: Use the linked coupon to get two entrées for $15 or four entrées for $30.
When: July 2-5
Pie Five Pizza
The deal: Try its new Parmesan Crunch Stuffed Crust Pizza for $5 with the code "STFDCRNCH."
When: June 28 - July 11
Yogurtland
The deal: Take $4 off an online order of at least $15 with the code "JULY4."
When: July 4
HelloFresh
The deal: Get 14 free meals across five boxes, as well as free shipping, with the code "HFJULY4TH."
When: Through July 4
EveryPlate
The deal: Gets meals at $1.99 each, plus 20% off two boxes, with the code "EPJULY4TH."
When: Through July 4
Factor
The deal: The meal service company is offering your first three boxes of meals for just $90. Use the code "FACTOR4TH."
When: Through July 4
GoPuff
The deal: Take $25 off an order when you spend at least $100.
When: July 4
GoPuff
The deal: Get two Dreyer's Ice Creams for $7.
When: July 4
The Spice House
The deal: Take 10% off orders of spices $35 and higher either online or in-store at the Chicago or Milwaukee locations with the code "FIREWORKS."
When: Through July 6
Instacart
The deal: Spend $20 on Dreyer's ice cream products and get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through July 31
Instacart
The deal: Take $3 off Kingsford Charcoal, wood pellets, or lighter fluid.
When: Through July 4
Instacart
The deal: Spend $25 on select Applegate products including burgers, cheese, and hot dogs to get $5 off your order or free delivery.
When: Through July 18
Alcohol Deals on the 4th of JulyChili's
The deal: July's Margarita of the Month is the Captain's Stay-Cay 'Rita with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum and Lunazul Tequila. It'll run you just $5.
When: Through July 31
Smashburger
The deal: Get a $3 Sam Adams, Blue Moon, White Claw, or Coors with any purchase.
When: Through August 29
Delivery Deals on the 4th of JulyJamba
The deal: Jamba Rewards members get early access to the new Summer Blackberry smoothie, as well as free delivery through the website or app on orders of at least $15 with the code "FIREWORKS."
When: July 2-4