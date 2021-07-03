Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for the Fourth of July

Here are all the best food deals you're going to find love the Fourth of July.

These are sure signs that Independence Day is approaching. With the arrival of hot dog eating competitions and American flag board shorts come food deals across the country, many of which involve the country's favorite three colors. These deals are perfect for any time you're not sweating over the grill to make sure your family, friends, and neighbors know who is a charcoal master. You'll find deals at 7-Eleven, Jollibee, Smashburger, Mountain Mike's Pizza, and a whole lot of other restaurants.

Fireworks are back. So are beer cans with eagles on them and donuts with red, white, and blue frosting.

Friendly's The deal: Join the Friendly's Sweet Rewards Club and you'll get a free medium sundae. When : Ongoing

Freebirds World Burrito The deal: Kids eat free on the 4th of July with the purchase of an adult entrée. When: July 4

Quiznos The deal: If you're a Quiznos Toasty Points member and try out the new Big Easy Muffuletta, you'll get a free sub with it. When : July 3-5

Jollibee The deal: To celebrate the launch of its new app, you can get a free Peach Mango Pie with any order placed through the app. Use the code "JoyOnline." When : Through July 12

It's celebrating its birthday all month by dropping a free small Slurpee into every 7Rewards account in July. Sign up anytime, and you'll be gifted a free Slurpee redeemable throughout the month.: Through July 31

Food Deals on the 4th of July

Use the 7Rewards app to get a $1 small Slurpee or a $1 grill item like the Cheeseburger Bites, eggrolls, or Buffalo Chicken Rollers.: July 1-31

Mountain Mike's Pizza

The deal: Take $8 off an order of two large pizzas with the code "CLIMB."

When: July 4

Dunkin'

The deal: Grab a medium iced or hot Sunrise Batch Coffee for $2.

When: Through July 20

Slice

The deal: The delivery app that connects you with local shops will give you $5 off an order of at least $20 with the code "PIE4JULY."

When: July 4

Jollibee

The deal: For $20, you can grab a fried chicken sampler that comes with bone-in chicken, a three-piece chicken tender order, and two chicken sandwiches.

When: Through July 13

Red Robin

The deal: Take 15% off any catering order of at least $50 with the code "CATERING15."

When: Through July 5

Rubio's Coastal Grill

The deal: Use the linked coupon to get two entrées for $15 or four entrées for $30.

When: July 2-5

Pie Five Pizza

The deal: Try its new Parmesan Crunch Stuffed Crust Pizza for $5 with the code "STFDCRNCH."

When: June 28 - July 11

Yogurtland

The deal: Take $4 off an online order of at least $15 with the code "JULY4."

When: July 4

HelloFresh

The deal: Get 14 free meals across five boxes, as well as free shipping, with the code "HFJULY4TH."

When: Through July 4

EveryPlate

The deal: Gets meals at $1.99 each, plus 20% off two boxes, with the code "EPJULY4TH."

When: Through July 4

Factor

The deal: The meal service company is offering your first three boxes of meals for just $90. Use the code "FACTOR4TH."

When: Through July 4

GoPuff

The deal: Take $25 off an order when you spend at least $100.

When: July 4

GoPuff

The deal: Get two Dreyer's Ice Creams for $7.

When: July 4

The Spice House

The deal: Take 10% off orders of spices $35 and higher either online or in-store at the Chicago or Milwaukee locations with the code "FIREWORKS."

When: Through July 6

Instacart

The deal: Spend $20 on Dreyer's ice cream products and get $5 off your order or free delivery.

When: Through July 31

Instacart

The deal: Take $3 off Kingsford Charcoal, wood pellets, or lighter fluid.

When: Through July 4

Instacart

The deal: Spend $25 on select Applegate products including burgers, cheese, and hot dogs to get $5 off your order or free delivery.

When: Through July 18