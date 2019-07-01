You Can Get a Free Dozen Donuts With Krispy Kreme's Fourth of July Deal

Although they tend to get all of the attention, fireworks aren't the only thing about the Fourth of July to look forward to every year. There's also the food -- you know, the backyard barbecue staples that just seem to taste better when there's a hint of firework smoke in the air. And to top it all off, Krispy Kreme is celebrating Independence Day with a deal for free donuts.
Here's the deal: The sugary dough ring maker is marking the Fourth of July with a special deal for its Krispy Kreme Reward members. On July 4, members can get a free dozen Original Glazed donuts when they buy any dozen donuts, the company said in a press release. The only requirement is that you have to be a member, but if you're not part of the donut club, all you have to do is sign up in advance, which is free.
In addition to the deal, Krispy Kreme is also hawking a special line of wildly patriotic donuts for the Fourth of July. They're fittingly dubbed "Let Freedom Ring" donuts (get it?!) and will be available at the chain's locations across the country through July. The lineup includes three donuts -- the Freedom Ring Doughnut, Sprinkled Ring Doughnut, and the Firework Ring Doughnut -- that are different in appearance, but are probably pretty similar in flavor. None of them have any stand-out ingredients beneath their colorful frosting coatings and sprinkles.
Between your spread of freshly grilled burgers, hot dogs, and corn on the cob and fireworks later on, you're probably more than set for the holiday. But, hey, there's something weirdly fitting about celebrating America's birthday with a bunch of free donuts.
