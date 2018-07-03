Here Are the Best Fourth of July Sales This Year

As reliable as fireworks (unless you're in St. Paul) and cookouts on the Fourth of July, big sales are a mid-summer staple for Independence Day.
It's time to load up on all the things you forgot to grab while prepping for summer. New grills, tents, patio furniture, summer clothes, and, for some reason, mattresses are the usual suspects. This year is no different. You'll find steep discounts on all those items and more during sales for Fourth. To help sort through the noise, here are some of the best sales taking place this year.
Electronics/Tech
- Omega Juicers: Grab 10% off across the site with free shipping on select items through July 5 with the code "JULY4." - [Get it]
- Power Dot: You'll get up to 25% off the Power Dot. - [Get it]
- Sony: You can get discounts on a number of Sony products. Take $150 off a short throw projector, $200 off a glass sound speaker, and $100 off a LED bulb speaker. - [Get it]
Travel
- Graduate Hotels: Guests who stay at any Graduate Hotel over the summer get a code for 30% off their next visit through Labor Day. They'll also get a $30 breakfast credit for their stay. - [Get it]
- Southwest: The airline is running a four-day Fourth of July flight sale with one-way tickets for as little as $45. The sale lasts until midnight on July 5 for travel starting August 21. - [Get it]
Clothing
- 7 For All Mankind: Get $100 off an order of $300 or more with the code "HELLOSUN." - [Get it]
- Bloomingdale's: Save 30-50% off tons of items, including an extra 20% off clearance items. - [Get it]
- Crocs: Take 25% off orders across the site. Offers.com notes you can take another 10% off with the code "EXTRA10." - [Get it]
- Dick's Sporting Goods: There's a clearance sale happening that offers up to 70% off select items. - [Get it]
- DKNY: Trim 25% off your order with the code "JULY4TH." - [Get it]
- Dressbarn: Take up to 70% off clearance items. - [Get it]
- Famous Footwear: Enter the code "HEATUP" and get 15% off your order through July 5. - [Get it]
- Hansen Surfboards: Grab up to 50% off swimwear, backpacks, surfboards, and more. - [Get it]
- Kmart: If you're looking to drape yourself in flag paraphernalia for the holiday, Kmart is offering up to 50% off Americana clothing. - [Get it]
- Macy's: You can get 15-50% off jewelry, 40-70% off handbags, and up to 50% off a variety of other apparel. - [Get it]
- Nicholas K: Through July 8, you can take up to 60% off your order. - [Get it]
- Parker NY: With the code "STARSANDSTRIPES," you'll get an extra 25% off your order. - [Get it]
- Rebecca Taylor: Use the code "JULY30" to get 30% off your order in-store and online. - [Get it]
- Sears: Take up to 50% off clothing, shoes, and more. - [Get it]
Mattresses
- Allswell: Take $150 off orders of $495 or more with the code "UNCLESAM." - [Get it]
- Bear Mattress: Get $100 off an order of $700 or more and $200 off an order of $1,200 or more with the codes "USA100" or "USA200." - [Get it]
- Casper: With the code "SUMMER" you'll get $125 off an order of $1,250 or more and $225 off an order of $2,250 or more. - [Get it]
- Dreamcloud: Through the Fourth, you can get $200 off a DreamCloud mattress. - [Get it]
- Mattress Firm: Buy a mattress of at least $599 and get a free adjustable base, which is a $699 value. - [Get it]
- Nectar: Order a new mattress through the Fourth and you'll get $125 off a Nectar mattress and two free pillows. - [Get it]
Home and Appliances
- AllModern: Get an extra 15% off sale items with the code "SPARKS" through July 5. - [Get it]
- Ashley Homestore: If you're looking for furniture and home decor, the Ashley online store is offering up to 40% off online orders and you can get an extra 10% off with the code "HAPPY4TH." - [Get it]
- Best Buy: The place you bought CDs for $7.99 before CDs weren't a thing anymore is offering up to 40% off on appliances through July 11. - [Get it]
- Coleman: Take 25% off your order of tents, sleeping bags, and other gear with the code "JULY25." - [Get it]
- Kaufman Mercantile: Grab items like hatchets, stools, leather oven mitts, and grilling goods for up to 30% off with free shipping. - [Get it]
- Kmart: The store is offering up to 40% off pools, 50% off patio furniture, and $50 off this 10-person tent. - [Get it]
- Lowe's: Its Fourth of July sale runs through July 9, with up to 40% off patio furniture and outdoor decorations, as well as discounts on grills, storage, and smart home devices.
- Overstock.com: The site's Fourth of July Blowout Sale has more than 800,000 products with discounts up to 70% off, including grilling goods, furniture and decor, and patio furniture. - [Get it]
- Sears: Take up to 40% off appliances, 50% off washing machines, and 60% off mattresses, among many other discounts. - [Get it]
- World Market: Take 10% off online orders with the code "SUMMER10." - [Get it]
More Sales?
If you know of Fourth of July deals we missed, email us at news@thrillist.com and we'll add 'em here.
