This Seafood Wedding Cake Features Tiers of Buttery Lobster Rolls

The best part of a wedding is the loving partner and lifelong commitment you get out of it, but the cake might be a close second. Kidding, but not. And while we've seen our fair share of super-creative iterations—including a five-tier Costco "cake" made entirely of cheese—Myseafood's latest collaboration just might be the most innovative yet.

The delivery platform has partnered with the Maine Lobster Marketing Collaborative to create an opulent Maine Lobster Roll Wedding Cake with tiers and tiers of buttery shellfish goodness.

"Much like wedding season, Maine Lobster is synonymous with summertime, and this year, we wanted to create something beautifully unique for lobster-loving couples tying the knot," Director of Marketing and Product Development for East Coast Seafood and Myseafood Christina Ferranti told Food & Wine. "We are excited to share the first-ever Maine Lobster Roll Wedding Cake with the world and hope it'll add something truly magical to this already-special occasion."