5-Year-Old Nativity Scene Actor Gives Audience the Middle Finger for 20 Minutes

So Joseph and Mary went up from the town of Nazareth in Galilee to Judea, to Bethlehem, where Mary gave birth to her son and wrapped him in swaddling cloths and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn, and an angel put up her middle finger randomly for 20 minutes as they surrounded the child, and everybody was confused about that.
This was the not-so-biblical story told unintentionally last week, at a school in Essex, UK. The scene was only a half hour-long, and 5-year-old Ella Legge played the swearing angel for 20 minutes when she injured her middle finger and felt it necessary to hold it up for mom to see in the audience. Photos of the scene show an innocent Ella dressed to the holy nines, wearing a halo and a glorious white dress garnished with gold, with a facial expression that says, "See?"
This Hot Cheetos Cookie Is a Sweet Kick of Heat
Everybody saw, including her mother, 33-year-old Carla Bovingdon. Bovingdon told Insider that, during her daughter's impromptu performance, she was thinking, "Oh god Ella, please stop." She mouthed for Ella to stop, as well, but her daughter just kept looking back at her and making the same gesture.
"A couple of the teaching assistants had a bit of a giggle, Bovingdon said. "A few of the older children whispered, 'Ella's got her finger up'. Everyone seemed to know what she was doing, but yeah there were a few laughs here and there."
Ella did not understand why people were laughing, which made the whole scene more adorable than sacrilegious.
"The second performance was much better," said her mom. "There was a little bit of clowning around as per usual for her, but it was fine."
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.