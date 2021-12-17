A 5-Year-Old Charged $1,200 Worth of Ice Cream & Cakes to His Dad's Credit Card

When I was younger I dreamt of having a swimming pool full of Jell-O, so I more than understand this kid who just charged $1,200 worth of ice cream to his dad's credit card.

According to the Daily Mail, a 5-year-old in Sydney, Australia, used his dad's phone to Uber Eats thousands of dollars worth of ice cream and cake. The crafty kid apparently took his dad's phone under the guise of wanting to play Tetris. When the coast was clear, he ordered several sweets from a Sydney-based dessert shop called Messina. The shop specializes in gelato and gelato cakes that can cost up to $99.

The massive order consisted of at least seven cakes, 14 jars of dulce de leche, and five bottles of Messina Jersey Milk. There was one crucial flaw in our five-year-old friend's plan, however. The large order was sent to his dad's office instead of his home.

By the time the kid's dad got hip to what had happened, it was already too late. He received an Uber Eats notification saying that the $1,200 order had been delivered. So he did what any bewildered parent would do at that point: He drove to his office, loaded up the car, and packed his freezer full of gelato. He did leave some goodies behind for his co-workers though, so it was a win for more people than just the kid.