You Should Change Your Yahoo Password Right Now

Remember the embarrassing Yahoo email address you set up when you were 14? Well, it looks like you could be in for a trip down memory lane now that Yahoo has confirmed that more than 500 million of its user accounts were compromised in a massive breach. So, while you probably don't remember your password, the company is warning that you should login and change it ASAP.

In a statement posted Thursday afternoon via Tumblr, Yahoo said that information such as names, email addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, hashed passwords, and even encrypted or unencrypted security questions and answers could have been stolen from "at least 500 million user accounts." Worse yet, the company believes the massive breach -- easily among the biggest in history -- is the result of a malicious "state-sponsored actor" that attacked the company's network back in 2014. Wonderful.