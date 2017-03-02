A 5th Grader Wrote to Elon Musk, and He Took Her Business Advice

All was revealed via a Twitter exchange between Musk and the father of a girl named Bria in Michigan, who Tweeted a photo of a letter his daughter had sent to the serial entrepreneur/modern-day Iron Man about an idea she had for a creative Tesla advertising campaign.

In the letter, in which Bria declares her love for Tesla and its dedication to clean energy, she proposes a clever and cost-effective way for the brand to begin advertising (Tesla famously doesn't advertise). She thinks Musk should conduct a competition to find the best homemade Tesla commercial, then air it wide and reward the winner with "a year of free Supercharging or a Model 3 Easter egg or something."