This 6-Year-Old Makes $11 Million a Year Reviewing Toys on YouTube

Whatever metric of success you subscribe to, surely you agree you're a wretched hack compared to this 6-year-old making $11 million a year reviewing toys on YouTube.
His name is Ryan, and he hosts the aptly titled toy-review channel Ryan ToysReview. The channel is family-run, sure, but Ryan is the golden goose. As you can see, he brings an enthusiasm to toys that's only possible before your dreams start dying, and considering that his channel put up about $11 million in pretax income last year, that hasn't happened for him yet. On Forbes's annual list of YouTube celebrities you didn't know you hated yet, aka "highest-paid YouTube stars," Ryan was tied with the comedy channel Smosh for eighth place. Ryan ToysReview currently has over 11 million subscribers.
The International Trailer for 'The Last Jedi' May Have Revealed Something Huge
According to a Verge profile of the channel and Ryan's parents from last year, the account started when a 4-year-old Ryan asked if he could review toys on YouTube like the reviews he enjoyed watching. This was an inspired idea: In July 2015 a video of Ryan opening more than 100 toys from Pixar's Cars series went viral, accumulating more than 800 million views. Not long after, they became a multimillion-dollar family, for being excited about toys.
You could head over to Ryan ToysReview and see what all the hype is about, or you could get started on your own dreams and show that kid that youth, luck, charm, and natural talent aren't everything.
h/t Business Insider
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.