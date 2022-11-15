6 Airlines Ordered to Pay $600 Million in Refunds for Late & Canceled Flights

More likely than not, if you were traveling this year, you experienced some sort of delay, cancellation or other flight change that caused your plans to crumble. The Department of Transportation was aware of the record high number of delays and cancellations, and the agency didn't ignore the issue.

On November 14, the DOT announced that the agency would make six airlines pay out $600 million to travelers who were owed a refund due to canceled or significantly delayed flights. "Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, DOT has received a flood of complaints from air travelers about airlines' failures to provide timely refunds after they had their flights canceled or significantly changed," the DOT shared in a statement.

The DOT's Office of Aviation Consumer Protection has assessed a total of $8.1 million in civil penalties in 2022. Most of the fines will be paid to the US Treasury Department. Here are the six airlines tasked with paying out the $600 million in refunds:

Frontier was ordered to pay $222 million in required refunds and given a $2.2 million penalty.

Air India was ordered to pay $121.5 million in required refunds and given a $1.4 million penalty.

TAP Portugal was required to pay out $126.5 million in required refunds and given a $1.1 million penalty.

Aeromexico must pay out $13.6 million in required refunds and given a $900,000 penalty

El Al must issue $61.9 million in required refunds and was given a $900,000 penalty.

Avianca must pay out $76.8 million in required refunds and was given a $750,000 penalty.



"When a flight gets canceled, passengers seeking refunds should be paid back promptly. Whenever that doesn't happen, we will act to hold airlines accountable on behalf of American travelers and get passengers their money back," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, in the statement. "A flight cancellation is frustrating enough, and you shouldn't also have to haggle or wait months to get your refund."

These refunds are part of a larger initiative by the DOT to protect consumers in a very turbulent era of travel. There's a new dashboard customers can use to figure out what they are owed in the case of a major delay or cancellation, and the agency has also proposed a new Airline Ticket Refunds rule, which will require airlines to provide more clarity and immediate action around refunds.