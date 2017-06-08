You Can Fly to Australia for Half Price Right Now

Unless you've got over over $1,000 to spend on airfare, the closest you're getting to a vacation in Australia is a Foster's at home. That's not close at all. But today, the Land Down Under feels a little closer as Delta Airlines is selling round trip tickets to Sydney for about half the usual price.
Here's the deal: Delta Airlines tickets are going as low as $674 round trip out of New York to Sydney, Australia with limited availability from April - November. We tried test dates of August 30 - September 12 to find this price. Check it out:
One rule for booking: travel must be for at least 10 days. In addition, you'll most likely be flying out of Newark and there are two stops along the way. But remember, you're getting a ticket for nearly half the price. Also, be sure to get on this as soon as possible, since this price is very subject to change.
Maybe listen to Men at Work, and then get booking. Or multitask and enjoy them at the same time!
