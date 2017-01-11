Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Although we're only 10 days into 2017 as of Tuesday, now's as good as time as ever to finally book the big trip to Europe you've been putting off, you know, before you end up putting it off for another year. In fact, ditching the US for, say, Copenhagen, just got way less cost-prohibitive, thanks to new and insanely cheap fares from WOW Air.

The Iceland-based discount carrier announced it has launched $69.99 one-way flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco to four destinations in Europe, according to a report by USA Today. Starting on Tuesday, the airline is offering the low fares, which it claims are "its lowest airline prices yet,” from the West Coast cities to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Edinburgh, and Bristol, England via Reykjavik, Iceland.