Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

Although we're only 10 days into 2017 as of Tuesday, now's as good as time as ever to finally book the big trip to Europe you've been putting off, you know, before you end up putting it off for another year. In fact, ditching the US for, say, Copenhagen, just got way less cost-prohibitive, thanks to new and insanely cheap fares from WOW Air. 

The Iceland-based discount carrier announced it has launched $69.99 one-way flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco to four destinations in Europe, according to a report by USA Today. Starting on Tuesday, the airline is offering the low fares, which it claims are "its lowest airline prices yet,” from the West Coast cities to Stockholm, Copenhagen, Edinburgh, and Bristol, England via Reykjavik, Iceland. 

The limited-time fares are good for flights from January 15th through April 5th, although WOW's founder and CEO, Skúli Mogensen, suggested the airline might keep the insanely low prices for longer -- potentially as a regular fare, per the report. WOW also introduced new $99 one-way flights from Miami and Boston to Iceland, as well as discounted fares from the two East Coast cities to Paris, London, Berlin, and other major European destinations. 

As with WOW's previous deals, finding them and booking them is easy thanks to the calendar interface on the airline's website that highlights the lowest available fares. While the return flights from Europe to San Francisco or Los Angeles appear to be slightly more expensive, it looks like you'll end up paying around $250 to $300, round-trip (including taxes), which is pretty damn good for a trans-Atlantic trip.

Basically, if you want to finally make good on the Europe trip you've been promising yourself all this time, well, it looks like you've got a damn good shot at making it happen. You know what to do.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist

