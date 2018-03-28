Everyone Can Get a Free Slurpee at 7-Eleven Right Now

If you're reading this, you're likely at an age where don't often throw back a slushy, sugary drink. At least, it's been a while since you've had one without tequila. Now may be the right moment to unleash your inner child. The part that would sprinkle powder sugar on Pez and eat it by the handful without thinking about the co-pay on cavity fillings.
It's your moment because you can get a free Slurpee from 7-Eleven for basically doing nothing. Like Wendy's has done with its app, 7-Eleven wants you to download the app, and it's willing to give you free food for doing it. Download the app, and you'll get a scan code for a free snack or drink, which includes an option to fill your gullet with free Slurpee.
After you register you'll be given enough 7Rewards points to jump on the "Rewards Menu" and take your pick of a free Big Gulp, medium coffee, ring donut, fresh fudge brownie, taquito, bag of chips, medium Chillers Iced Coffee, or medium Slurpee.
This Pizza Dip Lets You Throw a New Kind of Pizza Party
Additionally, 7-Eleven is hosting a giveaway in the app to dole out a million reward points. Reward points can seem a little like Schrute Bucks since they usually have very little guiding logic. So, an example: One million 7Rewards points could land you a taquito every day for a year. It could get you 1,250 Slurpees. There are also prizes in the giveaway like a trip to Paris, tickets to the Final Four, and other stuff that's a little more alluring than straight up Schrute Bucks. You enter when you use the app in-store, so you'll get an entry when you pick up your free Slurpee.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.