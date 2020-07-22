7-Eleven Has $1 Quarter-Pound Hot Dogs Today for National Hot Dog Day

We all seem to have a firm stance on how to top our hot dogs. For Chicagoans like myself, dousing your dog in ketchup is the cardinal sin while for others, it's the only way to go. But it doesn't much matter where you fall on the condiment spectrum, because I think we can all agree on one thing: the best ones are... just cheap.

The hot dog is tubular delicacy that we love as such. And in honor of National Hot Dog Day on Wednesday, you can get $1 big bite hot dogs from 7-Eleven. Here's how it works: if you're not already a member of the convenience store's in-app loyalty program, you'll need to sign up. That's where you can access the deal.

How you go about decorating that dollar quarter-pound big bite is up to you. 7-Eleven has an expansive collection of free condiments on deck, so you can doctor yours to your liking. Toss on hot chili, melted cheese, onions, sweet relish, diced tomatoes, pickles, mayo, sauerkraut, jalapeños, salsa, pico de gallo, ketchup, and duh, mustard.

"Since 1927, we’ve been committed to providing the essentials and convenience our customers need – while delighting them with special treats along the way," senior director of fresh food Robin Murphy said in a press release. "Each year we look for opportunities to give our loyal customers deals on their favorite snacks, drinks and food. That’s how we noticed National Hot Dog Day. We know our customers love Big Bite hot dogs and a good deal, so it only makes sense that we would go big to celebrate this very real holiday with our customers."