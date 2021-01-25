You Can Sleep in a 7-Eleven, Eat Whatever You Want & Play Video Games All Night

It's a pillar of childhood daydreams: getting locked in a store overnight with the chance to do whatever you want with all the toys, candy, or other treats that might be inside the store. (It's almost like being the protagonist in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.)

In an alluring publicity stunt, 7-Eleven is going to let a couple of people spend the night in a new store before it opens. Two people will get to spend the night in the untarnished 7-Eleven, which will be listed on Airbnb. The store will double as a "Gamers' Paradise," with a big-screen TV and a PlayStation 5. Also, you'll get to raid the 7-Eleven, devouring as many snacks as your heart desires.

Two separate one-night stays are available starting on January 25 at 7:11 am CT. Each night will cost the lucky lodgers just $11. Though, you can only stay one of the nights. (C'mon. Let someone else have the other night!) You'll be responsible for getting yourself to the Airbnb, however, which is no small detail when you're living through a pandemic. The Dallas-based 7-Eleven Evolution store will be clean because it hasn't yet opened. You'll be the first "customer," which means you can christen that Slurpee machine while you work your way through all the new PlayStation games.