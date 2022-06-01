Here's How to Get a Free Donut from 7-Eleven on National Donut Day

National Donut Day is June 3, and to celebrate, 7-Eleven is making it easier and cheaper to get your hands on some donuts. Between June 3 and June 5, participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores will offer two donuts for the price of one.

To take advantage of this deal, you'll need to join the 7-Eleven rewards program called 7Rewards or the Speedy Rewards program. As a member, all you'll need to do is drop in to get your BOGO donuts.

7-Eleven donuts are made of light and fluffy yeast and are covered in a sweet glaze. Find the nearest 7-Eleven location to you at 7-Eleven's website.