Celebrate March Madness with This 7-Eleven Pizza Deal

Fans can save on the brand's 7-Meat, Cheese, or Pepperoni pies.

By Janae Price

Published on 3/30/2022 at 4:24 PM

Courtesy of 7-Eleven

Right now, basketball fans are in the thick of March Madness. To keep fans energized during the undoubtedly emotional highs and lows of each game, 7-Eleven is offering pizza lovers a new BOGO deal.

Through the 7Now delivery app, fans can order one large pizza and get a second one totally for free. The pizzas included in the deal are 7-Eleven's 7-Meat, Cheese, or Pepperoni pies.

The March Madness BOGO deal will be happening at participating locations nationwide until the end of the tournament, which lands on April 4, 2022. If you plan on taking part in the double pizza deal, the offer is limited to one order per person, per day. If this isn't the deal for you, but you've still got a mean craving for some pizza, we've got you covered. Check out some of our other pizza deals here.

Janae Price is a News Staff Writer at Thrillist. She's a native New Yorker and loves all things cheese, K-pop, and culture. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @janae_larie.